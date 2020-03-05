Quick Fruit and Oat Breakfast Bake
These flourless baked oat bites topped with fresh fruit are a quick option for breakfast either at home or on the go.
COOK NOTES:
Substitute pear, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries for the apple, if desired.
Overnight version: Prepare as directed, but do not add fruit. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Remove from refrigerator; top with fruit. Bake at 350 degrees F for 20 to 25 minutes or just until firm and heated through.
A heart healthy diet should include whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, low fat dairy, lean protein and legumes, and should limit fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium. This recipe provides at least 1g soluble fiber per serving. Nutrition data for this recipe includes Standard Quaker(R) Oats.
Calories: 190
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 160mg
Total Carbohydrate: 34g
Fiber: 4g
Soluble Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 6g
Protein: 8g
Calcium: 8%
Vitamin D: 4%
Vitamin C: 0%
Vitamin A: 0%
Potassium: 7%
Iron: 10%
Thiamin: 10%
Magnesium: 30%
Whole Grain: 40g
Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.