Quick Fruit and Oat Breakfast Bake

1 of 16

Rating: 5 stars Loved! Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars It was easy to make and came out the way you d hope it look. Taste was a little lacking for me so I would add more cinnamon and probably a bit of honey for sweetness. I make again with some modifications. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is a fantastic option to have in the freezer for a quick breakfast and my toddler loves them. I've made it a couple times and at least double the quantities to freeze them. I used a whole egg instead of just the whites. I also mixed in chopped apple instead of putting it on top. I made one batch with cupcake wrappers- terrible idea. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make recipe. Just like making muffins. Not too sweet. Will definitely make these again. Didn t last long enough to freeze. But I m sure they would freeze well. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Followed recipe exactly and they turned out great. Easy to make taste great and very filling. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars So quick and easy to make and you can change it up with any fruit.

Rating: 5 stars Second time around was a charm. Used the recommended oats (first time I grabbed what was in my pantry!), plus added raisins & a little extra brown sugar. I also let the mixture sit over night in the baking pan, prior to baking the next AM. Delic!!

Rating: 5 stars No changes