Quick Fruit and Oat Breakfast Bake

Rating: 4.36 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

These flourless baked oat bites topped with fresh fruit are a quick option for breakfast either at home or on the go.

By Quaker®

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • In large bowl, stir together oats, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Combine well. In separate bowl stir together milk, vanilla, and egg whites. Add to oat mixture. Stir to combine well. Let stand about 5 minutes until liquid is absorbed.

  • Coat 6 muffin pan cups with nonstick spray. Portion oat mixture evenly into cups. Top each with 1 tablespoon apple, pressing lightly.

  • Bake 20 minutes or just until firm. Let stand in pan on wire rack 5 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate or freeze leftovers. Reheat in microwave oven on High 30 seconds to 1 minute or until heated as desired.

COOK NOTES:

Substitute pear, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries for the apple, if desired.

Overnight version: Prepare as directed, but do not add fruit. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Remove from refrigerator; top with fruit. Bake at 350 degrees F for 20 to 25 minutes or just until firm and heated through.

A heart healthy diet should include whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, low fat dairy, lean protein and legumes, and should limit fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium. This recipe provides at least 1g soluble fiber per serving. Nutrition data for this recipe includes Standard Quaker(R) Oats.

Calories: 190
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 160mg
Total Carbohydrate: 34g
Fiber: 4g
Soluble Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 6g
Protein: 8g
Calcium: 8%
Vitamin D: 4%
Vitamin C: 0%
Vitamin A: 0%
Potassium: 7%
Iron: 10%
Thiamin: 10%
Magnesium: 30%
Whole Grain: 40g
Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Chantelle KayLee James
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2018
Loved! Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Jennalove
Rating: 3 stars
03/19/2019
It was easy to make and came out the way you d hope it look. Taste was a little lacking for me so I would add more cinnamon and probably a bit of honey for sweetness. I make again with some modifications. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Beth
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2019
This is a fantastic option to have in the freezer for a quick breakfast and my toddler loves them. I've made it a couple times and at least double the quantities to freeze them. I used a whole egg instead of just the whites. I also mixed in chopped apple instead of putting it on top. I made one batch with cupcake wrappers- terrible idea. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Terry Lilleberg
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2018
Easy to make recipe. Just like making muffins. Not too sweet. Will definitely make these again. Didn t last long enough to freeze. But I m sure they would freeze well. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Robert Shanklin
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2018
Followed recipe exactly and they turned out great. Easy to make taste great and very filling. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mgimbl
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2018
So quick and easy to make and you can change it up with any fruit. Read More
JMac
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2019
Second time around was a charm. Used the recommended oats (first time I grabbed what was in my pantry!), plus added raisins & a little extra brown sugar. I also let the mixture sit over night in the baking pan, prior to baking the next AM. Delic!! Read More
Sofia Hering
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2019
No changes Read More
RecipeLover
Rating: 2 stars
07/22/2020
I ve never rated anything on here before that I didn t give 5 starts but it needs to be said that this recipe is quite disappointing. Close to flavorless even after reading that from some other reviewers though I more-than-doubled the cinnamon doubled the apples increased the salt a bit and even put a little pat of butter on top of each one! Try a different recipe. Read More
