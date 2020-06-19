Austrian Linzer Torte

This recipe for an authentic Austrian Linzertorte is from my mother who grew up in Linz and still lives there. She always bakes the torte 3 days ahead because it develops its real flavor over a few days.

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
3 days 1 hr
total:
3 days 2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch torte
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place flour, ground almonds, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and cloves on a clean work surface. Add butter and 2 egg yolks; knead quickly to form a smooth dough. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10-inch springform pan with remaining 1 tablespoon butter.

  • Press 2/3 of the dough evenly in the pan so that the entire bottom is covered. Spread red currant jam on top. Divide remaining dough into several pieces and roll into 1/3-inch strands between your fingertips. Arrange the strips over the jam in a neat lattice pattern. Place the last strip along the sides of the pan to form a rim.

  • Beat remaining 2 egg yolks and brush over the lattice and rim, taking care not to splash onto the jam.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 45 minutes. Watch carefully towards the end of the baking time to make sure the torte does not turn too dark. Let cool and remove gently from the pan. Store for at least 3 days in a cool place before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can also make the dough in a food processor. Just process everything together until the dough holds together as a ball.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 114mg; sodium 46.1mg. Full Nutrition
