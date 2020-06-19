Austrian Linzer Torte

This recipe for an authentic Austrian Linzertorte is from my mother who grew up in Linz and still lives there. She always bakes the torte 3 days ahead because it develops its real flavor over a few days.
Hi - this is a good recipe. I add more cinnamon and cloves though. My german mother's (married to an Austrian) recipe calls for 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of cloves. Love this torte. Reminds me of childhood.
Hi - this is a good recipe. I add more cinnamon and cloves though. My german mother's (married to an Austrian) recipe calls for 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of cloves. Love this torte. Reminds me of childhood.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.