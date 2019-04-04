Indian Chicken Tikka Masala

This Indian chicken tikka masala is an easy but flavorful version of everyone's favorite mild-medium curry! Serve with naan bread and mango chutney. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves.

Recipe by Keri

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, yogurt, garlic, and ginger in a blender and process until smooth.

  • Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add onion and fry until soft, 3 to 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in curry paste and fry until fragrant, 1 minute more, stirring once or twice. Add the tomato mixture and chicken to the pan and mix together. Season with salt and pepper. Remove pan from heat.

  • Mix water and flour together in a bowl. Stir into the chicken mixture in the frying pan. Return pan to the heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until thickened, about 15 minutes more. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 10g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 399.1mg. Full Nutrition
