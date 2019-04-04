Indian Chicken Tikka Masala
This Indian chicken tikka masala is an easy but flavorful version of everyone's favorite mild-medium curry! Serve with naan bread and mango chutney. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves.
Very good. I added 1/2 cup of almonds ground in a mortar and pestle to thicken it a little more and add flavor. I read from a review of another Indian recipe that this is the traditional way to thicken in their recipes. I will definitely make this again!Read More
The sauce came out much more pale than shown in the photos, and the overall flavor was a bit bland, even after I added more spices to the mix. I feel like there's something important missing from the recipe.Read More
Very easy and fast to make...Loved it!
This was the first meal I made using this app. I love this app and I love this recipe. My husband doesn't like spicy so I reduced the spices and added turmeric. Turned out great. My husband loved it!
Excellent and easy to make! Added one more TBSP of Masala Curry Paste to suit my taste. Will definitely make again.
delicious!
We used homemade masala spices instead of masala paste. It was tasty but a bit thin.
We both really liked it and will have it again for sure. I'm lazy, so I did not cut up the chicken into pieces I cooked the 4 breasts whole. Also, I could not find masala curry paste and had to use red curry paste instead; however, I did add garam masala spice to the dish, about 1-1-/2 tsp. I also brined my chicken breasts before I made the dish to ensure juicy tender chicken, and it was. I am an Indian cooking fan now.
I made it exactly to the recipe but switched yogurt for Greek yogurt (much thicker). Definitely easy recipe.
I made it exactly like the recipe stated as it was the first time I had tried it. Very good.
This was simpler than many of the recipes I saw, plus seemed healthier, with the addition of yogurt rather than cream. So easy, and so yummy! I used Garam Masala (2T) instead of curry paste. I also substituted Ghee for the oil, since I had it on hand, to give it a buttery flavor, as another user had suggested, which was wonderful. And finally, I added 1T. of coconut flour (others had suggested almond flour) to thicken further. I think in the future I may add some turmeric to make the color brighter and add even more flavor. Saving this recipe!
Good flavor but mine ended up too thick.
This was excellent.
I really loved it, but found there was too much garlic, so just adjust to taste. Next time I'll put in half the garlic. In addition, I added some cayenne pepper, garam masala to taste.
So easy to prepare:) So rich and tasty! Perfect with rice or naan bread. Def will make again when craving for Afghan or Indian dish. Maybe it was so tasty cuz i put a lil more of the paste, go easy...( make sure u hv on hand, went to store first then followed recipie...it will last you a pretty longtime:)
The flavor profile is great here, I used a homemade curry paste. I also prefer using ground almonds as a thickener.
We love East Indian food. This recipe was OKAY, but the sauce was not as rich, "red" or flavorful as chicken tikka masala served at our local East Indian Restaurants. The sauce was thick, but I think the restaurants we frequent probably use real butter, clarified in a manner to form ghee. Next time I make it I will use ghee instead of cooking oil, and will probably also use more spices.
Absolutely delicious. I followed directions exactly but used a 28 oz can of diced tomatoes. The chicken was so tender and enough sauce to dip my bread into, and not too spicy.. I'm not a spice person.. We had it over basmati rice. My husband couldn't stop raving about it. He had 3 servings of it. It was very easy to make and quick. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
We love this recipe! I’ve made twice and only made one change the second time. My wife loves shrimp so I added some. Awesome!
Mouth watering I’ve been looking for recipes like this to try.
This was a great tasting recipie. Thone thing I did different was I made a spice to add to the meal. Will edit this when I can remember its name.
