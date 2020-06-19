Hard Ginger Nut Biscuits

This recipe for hard ginger nut biscuits is possibly one of the oldest ones I have in my possession. My English grandma used it many years ago. The cookies are fabulous for dunking. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.co.uk]

Recipe by ceejblag

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 biscuits
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 180 degrees F (82 degrees C). Grease 2 baking sheets or line with parchment paper.

  • Warm golden syrup in a saucepan over low heat, about 2 minutes. Allow to cool slightly in the saucepan.

  • Combine flour, sugar, and ginger in a bowl. Rub in margarine. Mix in baking soda. Stir flour mixture into the golden syrup in the saucepan until dough is well combined.

  • Take a small, walnut-sized piece of dough and roll it into a ball; continue with remaining dough. Space biscuits evenly apart on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are slightly cracked on the surface, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 2.6g; sodium 144mg. Full Nutrition
