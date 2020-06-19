Simple British Flapjack

This is a simple but tasty flapjack recipe from the UK that is very easy and simple to do for anyone of any skill, even kids. Flapjacks are a simple sheet cake with oats, sugar, golden syrup, butter, and raisins. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.co.uk]
First of all, whoever wrote this recipe didn't say what size pan to use. This is a very important detail which should not have been omitted! I used a standard square brownie pan and it came out fine. My local grocery store didn't seem to have Golden Syrup so I used light corn syrup and it worked fine. I also I used Nestle milk chocolate morsels for the chocolate and that was fine also. I let the base of the bars cool thoroughly but it still took a long time for the chocolate to get really firm. The next time I make these I think I will add a lot of shredded coconut. This recipe is easy to make and fun to eat.
First of all, whoever wrote this recipe didn't say what size pan to use. This is a very important detail which should not have been omitted! I used a standard square brownie pan and it came out fine. My local grocery store didn't seem to have Golden Syrup so I used light corn syrup and it worked fine. I also I used Nestle milk chocolate morsels for the chocolate and that was fine also. I let the base of the bars cool thoroughly but it still took a long time for the chocolate to get really firm. The next time I make these I think I will add a lot of shredded coconut. This recipe is easy to make and fun to eat.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.