Simple British Flapjack

This is a simple but tasty flapjack recipe from the UK that is very easy and simple to do for anyone of any skill, even kids. Flapjacks are a simple sheet cake with oats, sugar, golden syrup, butter, and raisins. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.co.uk]

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly butter a baking pan.

  • Combine butter, sugar, and golden syrup in a saucepan over low heat. Mix until butter has melted and sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat. Add 2 cups oats and raisins. Mix until oats are well coated. Pour mixture into the prepared pan; flatten down with the back of a spoon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown on top, 10 to 20 minutes. Let flapjack cool.

  • Melt chocolate in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 15-second intervals, stirring after each interval, 1 to 3 minutes. Pour over the cooled flapjack. Let cool until chocolate is set.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute raisins with sultanas, if preferred.

Add more golden syrup to the batter if oats are not sufficiently coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 34.8mg; sodium 101.6mg. Full Nutrition
