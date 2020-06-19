Guacamole Salad Dressing
This Mexican guacamole salad dressing is essentially a creamy avocado dressing with fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, serrano pepper for spice, and cream. [Recipe originally published on Allrecipes.com.mx]
I love this dressing. I made just as it said, but I agree with the other review. I would blend all the other ingredients first then add the whip cream. I will definitely make this again!!!
Had to adjust the sugar and substituted Calamansi lime. Dressing was excellent and we used extra dressing as a dip for junk food
This recipe was simple to make, and tasted great. The only thing I would suggest, blend all the ingredients together before you add the whipping cream or you will have guacamole flavoured whipping cream like I did. My family loved it.
This is an amazing dressing. I modified it a bit. I used plain yogurt instead of the heavy cream and I increased the sugar to 1 tsp. I discovered a wonderful item recently by Goya. It is a cilantro base - Recaito. Im using it for many things. I didn't have fresh cilantro. Wonderful dressing.
This sounds delicious but adding heavy cream isn’t necessary. I will substitute sour cream to cut down on the fat calories.
