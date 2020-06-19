Guacamole Salad Dressing

4.5
6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This Mexican guacamole salad dressing is essentially a creamy avocado dressing with fresh cilantro, lime juice, onion, serrano pepper for spice, and cream. [Recipe originally published on Allrecipes.com.mx]

Recipe by agonzalez

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine avocado, heavy cream, lime juice, cilantro, onion, serrano pepper, garlic, salt, and sugar in a blender; blend until smooth. Chill for 1 hour before using.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 406.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022