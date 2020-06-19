Easter Bunny Cupcakes

Everyone will adore these cute Easter bunny cupcakes with marshmallow ears. The cupcakes have a lovely lemony flavor and the bunnies are easy to make. Perfect for Easter brunch or as an addition in your kids' Easter nests.

Recipe by Lucy

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 cupcakes
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Buttercream Frosting:
Decoration:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 30 individual muffin cups or line cups with paper liners.

  • Beat 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter and white sugar in a large bowl with an electric blender until creamy. Add eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition. Beat in lemon zest and vanilla extract.

  • Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl. Add to butter mixture alternately with sour cream and mix well into a thick batter. Spoon 1/4 cup of batter into each muffin cup.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the tins for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool, about 20 minutes.

  • Prepare the frosting while cupcakes are cooling. Cream together 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter and vanilla extract with an electric blender. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar, 1 cup at a time, mixing well after each addition. Beat in milk and continue beating until frosting is light and fluffy.

  • Spread out marshmallow halves on a clean surface, cut-side down. Spread a little bit of frosting in the center of each marshmallow half. Sprinkle with pink decorating sugar to make the bunny ears.

  • Spread an even layer of frosting over each cooled cupcake. Place 2 of the prepared marshmallow halves on each cupcake for the ears. Place a chocolate piece in the middle of each cupcake for the nose and draw eyes and whiskers with black decorating gel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 62.1mg; sodium 136.5mg. Full Nutrition
