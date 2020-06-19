Easter Bird Nest Cupcakes

5
2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These cute Easter cupcakes are decorated with chocolate buttercream and chocolate sprinkles to make a nest, with each nest holding three chocolate eggs in the centre. Kids will love to help make these Easter cupcakes!

Recipe by mumofsix

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Chocolate Buttercream:
Decoration:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 18 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Combine 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour, 1/2 cup butter, sugar, eggs, and 2 tablespoons cocoa powder in a bowl. Beat with an electric blender until batter is evenly blended.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool in the tins for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

  • While the cupcakes are cooling, make the buttercream. Beat 3/4 cup butter in a bowl with an electric blender until light and fluffy. Add 1 1/2 cups cocoa powder and confectioners' sugar alternately with 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk. Add vanilla extract. Beat frosting until it has a spreading consistency, adding more confectioners' sugar or milk as needed.

  • Transfer chocolate buttercream to a piping bag with a star tip and pipe a round nest onto each cupcake. Sprinkle nest with chocolate sprinkles and place 3 mini chocolate eggs into each nest.

Cook's Note:

In a pinch, you can start with store-bought chocolate cupcakes and just concentrate on the fun of decorating!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 55.4mg; sodium 116.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022