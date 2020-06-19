Almost Fat-Free British Tea Loaf

Delish guilt-free(ish) fruit loaf. No oil, no butter - just a bit of egg, making for almost no fat per serving. Nicely sliced and spread with - dare I say it? Butter! [Originally submitted to Allrecipes.co.uk]

Recipe by NigellaLawless

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 loaf pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Oil a loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine raisins and tea in a bowl. Steep for about 30 minutes.

  • Mix flour, sugar, and allspice together in a second bowl. Add the raisin-tea mixture and egg. Gently combine using a rubber spatula; do not overmix. Scoop mixture into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

If you don't have a scale, here are the ingredients in cups: 1 2/3 cups raisins, 1 1/4 cups tea, 2 3/4 cups self-rising flour, and 1/2 cup sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 73.2g; fat 1.8g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 547.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022