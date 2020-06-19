Quick and Easy British Fruitcake

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Use any spice mixture you prefer. You can also use a 2-pound loaf pan lined with parchment paper.
To make this ahead, I mix the flour, sugar and butter in my mixer with the blade attachment until I get the breadcrumb stage and then freeze. When you are ready to bake it, just remove from the freezer, add the rest of the ingredients and bake. If you double, triple, etc. these first three ingredients to put in the freezer. You then only need to weigh out 1 pound, add the remaining ingredients for 1 cake, and bake. Save the rest for another time.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 54.5mg; sodium 367.6mg. Full Nutrition
I made this today. I mostly followed the recipe , except for the following modifications: 2 eggs, instead of 1 and 1 cup of milk instead of 5 tbsp. I also reduced the sugar by half because I don't like too much sugar. The cake came out great and I'll definitely make this again.
