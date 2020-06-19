Quick and Easy British Fruitcake

3.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A quick and easy fruit cake for tea time that tastes best fresh out of the oven. You can use any mixed dried fruit you like, including cherries. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.co.uk]

Recipe by Tessaann

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 6-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 6-inch round cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Place flour in a bowl. Rub butter into the flour until mixture resembles fine bread crumbs. Add mixed fruit, 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, and mixed spice. Stir to combine. Add milk and egg and mix until batter is soft and easy to drop.

  • Drop batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle light brown sugar on top and pat down with the back of a spoon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 1 to 1 1/4 hours.

Tips

Cook's Notes:

Use any spice mixture you prefer. You can also use a 2-pound loaf pan lined with parchment paper.

To make this ahead, I mix the flour, sugar and butter in my mixer with the blade attachment until I get the breadcrumb stage and then freeze. When you are ready to bake it, just remove from the freezer, add the rest of the ingredients and bake. If you double, triple, etc. these first three ingredients to put in the freezer. You then only need to weigh out 1 pound, add the remaining ingredients for 1 cake, and bake. Save the rest for another time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 54.5mg; sodium 367.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022