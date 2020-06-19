Seven-Minute Gooey Chocolate Fudge Microwave Cake

This 7-minute gooey chocolate cake recipe is one I have known since I was a child. It is a great one to rustle up in the microwave if you are in need of a quick chocolate fix, as it comes out as a chocolate sponge cake with a delicious sauce hidden at the bottom. Great with ice cream!

Ingredients

Sauce:

Directions

  • Mix flour, sugar, 1 ounce cup cocoa powder, and salt together in a bowl. Add egg, milk, melted margarine, and vanilla extract. Stir well to combine and transfer to a large microwave-safe bowl with sides at least 2 inches high.

  • Combine brown sugar and 1 ounce cocoa powder in a bowl. Sprinkle on top of the batter in the microwave-safe bowl. Pour warm water gently over the cake; use a fork to gently prick a few holes in the cake to allow water to seep in.

  • Cook in the microwave on high power for 5 minutes. Serve with ice cream or custard.

Cook's Note:

If you don't have a scale and want to measure in cups, the cup measures are: 1 cup self-rising flour, 1/2 cup sugar,/ 1/4 cup cocoa powder, 1/4 cup margarine and for the sauce 1/2 cup brown sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 10g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 374.8mg. Full Nutrition
