Authentic Chicken Madras

There is nothing quite like authentic Indian food prepared using a traditional recipe. This authentic chicken Madras dish is a must for those of you who enjoy a good old curry. You can cook this curry in the morning and leave it to infuse throughout the day to make it even more delicious.

Recipe by Myree

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Add cloves and cardamom pods and wait until they sizzle, about 1 minute. Add onions and fry until dark brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Add chile peppers, ginger, and garlic; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add ground chile pepper, turmeric, cumin, coriander, and salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until blended in, about 1 minute more.

  • Stir chicken and water into the pan with the spice mixture. Cook, while stirring, until water is incorporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomato puree and nutmeg and cover the pan with a lid. Cook until chicken is tender over medium heat, about 20 minutes. When ready to serve, sprinkle with garam masala and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 38.4g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 96.9mg; sodium 334.5mg. Full Nutrition
