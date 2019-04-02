Baked Ziti IV

Mine turned out DELICIOUS. This was a great basic recipe. I made several additions/changes: I used ground beef and ground sweet Italian turkey sausage, removed from the casings. To the beef mixture, I added a pinch of dried rosemary, dried oregano, dried basil, and some red pepper flakes. For the cheese mixture, I didn't have sour cream, so I used softened 8 oz. cream cheese mixed with 8 oz. of ricotta cheese, mixed with 3/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese. After the sauce mix was done, I added about half of it to the cooked ziti, which I stopped boiling one minute before al dente. Barilla's ziti, which I used, is 10 mins to al dente, but I cooked it for 9 mins. It was perfect for the baked dish. Okay, so with half the sauce and beef mixed in with the pasta, I layered the pasta with sauce mix in a 9 x 13 pan, then placed the layer of provolone cheese on top of that. I then spread the cream cheese/ricotta mix on top of the provolone slices, then the rest of the pasta and sauce mix. After that, I poured the rest of the marinara/beef mix on it evenly. I had a bit of the cream cheese/ricotta mix left, so I dotted it on top of the last layer of sauce, then finished with a layer of mozzarella. I baked it at 400 F for 20 minutes, until the mozzarella was brown. It was a tasty meal. I think I prefer it over lasagna. My fiancé loved it, and ate two huge helpings. I only had one serving because my thighs are huge enough.