Baked Ziti IV

The BEST Baked Ziti!! This has flavor and yields a great amount. Try this recipe; it IS the best!

Recipe by SETHALLEN

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Cook onion in oil until tender. Stir in rosemary and garlic. Transfer to a small bowl.

  • Place ground beef and sausage in the skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Stir in the onion mixture and the spaghetti sauce. Season with salt. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. In the prepared dish, layer 1/2 of the cooked pasta, provolone cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, and a little less than 1/2 of the meat mixture. Then layer the rest of the pasta, mozzarella cheese, remaining meat mixture, and Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 30 minutes, or until heated through and cheeses are melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
489 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 54.9mg; sodium 801.4mg. Full Nutrition
