Baked Ziti IV
The BEST Baked Ziti!! This has flavor and yields a great amount. Try this recipe; it IS the best!
Good stuff! This is a really strong recipe at its core. I would just modify some of the basic elements...especially step no. 4. Here are the recommendtions I would make to give this recipe a five star rating: 1. Mix the sour cream, cottage cheese, mozzarella and parmesan together in a bowl. 2. Mix the pasta into the meat sauce. After spraying the casserole dish with non-stick spray, layer half the pasta/meat sauce in the dish. Spread the cheese mix on top of the bottom layer. Layer the rest of the pasta/meat sauce on top. Finish the casserole by placing the six slices of Provolone cheese and then bake. Twenty minutes at 350 was perfect. Other changes I made: I used 28 ounces of home made tomato sauce. The recipe was not specific enough for me - it said, "1 1/2 (26 ounce) jars spaghetti sauce" ...So is that 26 ounces total? Or is it 39 ounces? Another change I made is I used a pound of ground beef since I did not have the pork sauage on hand. I think the sausage would make it even better. Anyway, this recipe will fullfil a lasagna craving with half the effort.Read More
I do not believe this can be "the best" when you have to buy pre-made spaghetti sauce. It will be different for everyone depending on the type of sauce used. I would prefer the sauce included in the recipe, but I will make my own.Read More
Added some extra spices to the meat mixture--minced garlic. basil, oregeno,salt and pepper. Used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. Used 8 oz. of sour cream and 15 oz. of ricotta. Mixed everything together in a large pot, except for the provolone cheese. Put a small layer of sauce in the bottom of the pan, threw in half the ziti mixture, then the provolone, then the rest of the ziti. I have been making lasagna for years, and think from now on I will use this recipe....much easier to prepare. Was a bit leary of the sour cream, but texture was wonderful. My Italian husband said this was the best ziti he's ever had. My sons went NUTS over this. Thanks.
Mine turned out DELICIOUS. This was a great basic recipe. I made several additions/changes: I used ground beef and ground sweet Italian turkey sausage, removed from the casings. To the beef mixture, I added a pinch of dried rosemary, dried oregano, dried basil, and some red pepper flakes. For the cheese mixture, I didn't have sour cream, so I used softened 8 oz. cream cheese mixed with 8 oz. of ricotta cheese, mixed with 3/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese. After the sauce mix was done, I added about half of it to the cooked ziti, which I stopped boiling one minute before al dente. Barilla's ziti, which I used, is 10 mins to al dente, but I cooked it for 9 mins. It was perfect for the baked dish. Okay, so with half the sauce and beef mixed in with the pasta, I layered the pasta with sauce mix in a 9 x 13 pan, then placed the layer of provolone cheese on top of that. I then spread the cream cheese/ricotta mix on top of the provolone slices, then the rest of the pasta and sauce mix. After that, I poured the rest of the marinara/beef mix on it evenly. I had a bit of the cream cheese/ricotta mix left, so I dotted it on top of the last layer of sauce, then finished with a layer of mozzarella. I baked it at 400 F for 20 minutes, until the mozzarella was brown. It was a tasty meal. I think I prefer it over lasagna. My fiancé loved it, and ate two huge helpings. I only had one serving because my thighs are huge enough.
As a lasagna lover, I love this dish. Easier to make but tastes the same. Also substituted cottage cheese for the more traditional ricotta. Sprinkle on some oregano instead of rosemary for true Italian flavor. Note that the recipe puts ALL of each type of cheese on a certain layer, they are not repeated on subsequent layers (i.e., use all your ricotta/provolone on the first layer!)
WONDERFUL!! I was skeptical, cottage cheese?? Okay, I cut the recipe to serve 4. ATE the entire pan myself!! REMADE it for 8 so that the family could try. They loved it! So, I just finished eating the last morsel as I searched for new things to cook. Finding this site was a diaster I am getting nothing done but filling the freezer and running to the grocery store! LOVED IT.. thanks..
Wow, this is good! I played with it a bit to make it a little more healthy and can't believe how good it turned out! I subsituted the beef and pork with ground turkey and hot turkey sausage, casings removed. I also used non-fat cottage cheese and sour cream. The only thing I'd do differently next time is I'd cut down on the amount of mozarella and provolone cheese - a little too much for my liking. All in all this got rave reviews from everyone who ate it...A+
This turned out well. I used less ground beef and more sausage... went with a Spicy Italian. Browned the onion with the meat and the garlic, used 2 jars Barilla's Boscaiola Sauce (Mushroom and Garlic) and added 1 and 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary to the sauce. Mixed the sour cream (1/2 cup) with the ricotta (15 oz.) and the mozzarella (8 oz.) and parm along with 1 tsp. dried basil and a bit of S & P. I also added an egg to the cheese mixture. Layered some SAUCE FIRST, 1/2 pasta mixed with cheese, 1/2 provalone, more sauce, and repeated, topped with alot more sauce. You might need to open an extra jar. I needed a bit more, but I did use extra cheese. Great pot luck dish. I have used Barilla's Arrabiata Sauce in this as well, and it's really good, too. Tastes even better leftover. Thanks, Seth!
I doubled the recipe but did not necessarily double all of the ingredients. Definitely altered it a bit. I used about 1 1/2lb of ground sirloin which I mixed with garlic, rosemary, basil, oregano and fresh parsley. Also par boiled 1lb of mild Italian sausage and then cut each link in half and then quarters which I then added to the sirloin mixture. I also used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. Mixed the ricotta (15 oz) with about 8 oz of sour cream and 10oz of frozen chopped spinach (make sure it is thawed and all the water squeezed out). Very yummy! I did not use all of the cheese it calls for, mostly mozzarella but cut down on the amount of provolone. Did not layer just threw everything into a roaster (much better and easier to mix) and mixed all together. I did put about 1 inch of water on the bottom of roaster along with spraying Pam so there was no sticking. Since I am 100% Italian I made my own sauce and really used a ton of it (probably equivalent to 3 jars of store bought). Sprinkled mozzarella cheese on top. Since I doubled I had to bake longer, about 50 minutes. Finishing touch was freshly grated parmesan cheese. Wow! What a hit. Everyone had seconds. Definitely will make again and again!
This was delicious. There is really nothing else I can say. I followed the recipe exactly and it was amazing. Thanks for the post.
Wonderful just as is. Just make sure you use a large enough baking dish and bake until bubbly throughout. The rosemary makes this dish special.
My husband and daughter loved this dish.(She ate two helpings, and she watches her weight! It is Easy and good. The cheeses and sour cream soften the acidity often found in tomato saucey Italian dishes. I used a combination package of mozzarella and provelone "Pizza" cheese in the dairy case at the supermarket. I also mixed the cottage cheese and sour cream together.(Good way to use up those leftover dabs of sour cream and cottage cheese). Couldn't find fresh rosemary so used dried.
I prepared this recipe two different ways; the first was similar to the original. I replaced cottage cheese with Ricotta, used 2 jars of sauce, and mixed some of the sauce on the all of the noodles before putting in pan; the dish stayed very moist. For the second I replaced the beef/sausage with chicken (3 breasts cut up), used 2 jars or Alfredo, mixed spinach into the ricotta/sour cream mixture, and omitted the Provolone. Mixed all the noodles into the Alfredo, layered the spinach mixture in the middle of two layers of noodles and sprinkled an Italian cheese mixture on top. I used a little more garlic then called for a variety of Italian spices (Rosemary, basil, garlic, red bell pepper, spinach and herb, and even a little Southwestern Spice for a little more zip ~ don't be afraid). Enjoy!
Rosemary really makes this recipe; don't bother with it if you're going to omit it. Fresh rosemary is soft & gets softer when sauteed with the onion so it works well in soft pasta; no worries over the pine needle effect of dried rosemary. Sour cream is also something not to be dispensed with in this recipe. Here's how I made mine: chopped onion and sauteed with rosemary, Italian seasoning, garlic powder (out of fresh garlic)& black pepper; set aside. Then Sauteed 1lb each ground beef & sausage with seasonings listed above & added two jars of sauce --no idea how you could do with less sauce. I cooked the ziti, strained, then poured back into the warm pot. Mixed sour cream, ricotta and parmesan cheese together in a bowl (I used 8oz = half a large tub of fat-free Breakstones sour cream, and 16 oz = half a large 2lb tub of part skim ricotta cheese). I then mixed the ricotta/parm/sour cream mixture into ziti in the warm pot & added onions and rosemary with it; just incorporates better this way. I layered the bottom of the pan with meat sauce, then ziti, then used a whole package of Sargento provolone round slices, plus two more from a second package, to completely cover the ziti layer. Then added more sauce, then remaining ziti, then more sauce, then covered the top with a whole 2-cup bag of mozzarella cheese. Baked for 45 minutes at 350 with a cookie sheet under a deep casserole; no idea how a 9 x13 would work here. This has such great & unique flavor. It's a keeper.
Tastes like lasagne, but much less work. I made it for a sports party (mostly men) and it got rave reviews. I substituted ricotta for cottage cheese and added basil and oregano to the rosemary. I also had extra sauce on the side for those who wanted it and most people used it.
Am somewhat embarrassed to admit that the family lost all civility over this dish, it was amazing...we were pigs, all decorum lost. Usually a dish like this lasts us several days....there was barely enough left for leftovers the next day. Son and hubster did "rock/paper/scissors" for the last serving. Seriously. I only had Italian turkey sausage on hand, but the way we acted, i don't see where that made much of a diff....the only alteration i made, due to personal family preferences, was to add some peperoncino (sp?) flakes for some "palette zing." We like zingy food so i had to add that. THANKS SETHALLEN this is truly a winner in this family! ;O)
Love, love, love this recipe. It's very easy and got two thumbs up from my hubby and 6 yr old daughter. The only change I made was adding 1/4 cup red wine and it turned out amazing!! Thank you so much for submitting this great recipe.
YUM! Had ground beef to use up, so a full pound went into this; no sausage. I'm sure it'd be that much better with it. Just dice the onions and throw them in to brown with the meat (no need for the extra oil), then add the garlic just a minute or two before the meat is done. Used 15 oz ricotta, blended with a couple of shakes of grated parmesan, salt/pepper and a splash of milk to moisten in place of the cottage cheese and used enuf lite sour cream to make a thin layer -- wound up being closer to a full cup I'd guess. Used 2 full jars of sauce -- used extra mozzarella and plenty of fresh parm on top. OMG -- soooo good! All with items normally on hand...Way to go Seth!
I made this dish in my customary lasagna pan. My husband came home and peeked under the foil, expecting lasagna, but being a good Sopranos fan he recognized baked ziti and got the cutest grin. "Is this what I think it is??" I used sliced Italian sausage instead of ground, and ricotta instead of cottage cheese. It's terrific!
I'm an awful cook. My wife never eats my cooking. I made this dish and my wife ate seconds... Nuff said! Great recipe!!! No kidding!
This was truly fantastic. I left out the sausage because I didn't have any, I did one half sour cream and one half ricotta instead of all sour cream. I kept the rest of the recipe the same and it was the best ziti I've ever had. It was amazing! I know some of you are probably wondering about the sour cream and are hesitant to use it...as was I, but it is not to be skipped. Added a great creaminess that you just don't get from ricotta alone. Try it, you will LOVE this recipe.
Wonderful recipe! I added ricotta chesse to the cottage cheese and made as written. Can't go wrong with this recipe, if you need a great impressive dish for company.
A Soprano worthy recipe. Made it for the first episode of season six. As I am on weight watchers I used low fat sour cream and mozza. Provolone was needed for flavour. I also used (low fat) ricotta. I used low fat beef and italian turkey sausage. Dear hubby is not on weight watchers, but never noticed my "renos" and raved how I had "just whipped this up" had more helpings than I will post.
This was really good, but made a few changes. Used ricotta instead of cottage cheese and mixed it in a bowl with sour cream and parsley before layering. I used 2 cups ricotta and 1 cup sour cream. I also added oregano and basil to the onion mixture and a little bit of oregeno to the hamburger/sausage while browning. I used a full pound each of lean ground beef and Jimmy Dean hot sausage. Cooked 30 mins. with foil cover and 15 mins. with cover off. Great recipe~
Definitely THEEE best ziti recipe out there! Great mix of flavors w/ diff meats & thyme! I highly suggest Alessio's sauce (PA based co) - yum!
Awesome--make sure you get the sauce over all of the noodles before placing it in the oven--if not you get crunch edges on the pasta.
This is DELICIOUS! I grew up eating homemade Italian food so I was a little skeptical of eating baked ziti made with sour cream and cottage cheese but it's delicious and so easy to put together. I did use my own homemade meat sauce and substituted an equal amount of mozzarella for the provolone layer because I don't like provolone cheese. I will always use this recipe to make baked ziti from now on.
this is my go to recipe for ziti. I have replaced my lasagna with it since it's so much easier to make and taste delicious. I usually add more Italian seasonings, but I do that to all my Italian recipes. I prefer ricotta when I can get it. I also use gluten free pasta since I am gluten intolerant and it holds up well in this recipe, even as left overs.
THE BEST ziti recipe ever!! Rosemary really makes this dish. We didn't have mozzerella and substituted with cheddar but it still came out great.
I have been cooking for 55 years. I have never made a better dish than this one! Made it for dinner guests, everyone raved, SO DID I!!! I am reheating leftovers for dinner tonight, by popular request, and my mouth is watering. You will love this recipe. 10 stars**********
Great easy recipe. I used ricotta instead of the cottage cheese and used mini penne in place of the ziti. I also used all ground beef and used Italian sausage flavored spaghetti sauce. I probably made more sauce than the recipe called for so it wouldn't be dry. Flavor was outstanding.
Excellent!! I must admit that when I first read the list of ingredients, my first thought was that the cottage cheese and sour cream were a bit odd to have in a baked ziti recipe, but all I can say is WOW!! Definately a keeper!!!!!!
This was awesome. Being a vegetarian, I omitted the sausage and hamburger and it was wonderful. I made minor additions (chives and asiago cheese) and used more cheese than the recipe called for, but I love cheese. My husband loved it as well and we decided that this one is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
The rosemary makes the dish particularly fragrant and delicious. I used only sour cream (low fat), as I had no cottage cheese and used Smart Balance mozzerella. Don't care for the dominating flavor of sausage so went with mostly ground beef + about 3 oz spicey italian sausage. It was really good, but my boyfriend only gave it 4 stars and said it needed something to get it into the 5 star arena. I think next time I'll go a little cheesier, and maybe throw in some Italian seasoning. I suspect using a really quality tomato sauce, would make it out of this world.
This recipe was so good, even my mom asked for it! Made it twice, once with layers and once without, didn't notice any difference. If anything, it was easier to make without layers and tasted just as good.
This is a great recipe for large groups. I've made it several times already while changing an ingredient or two each time. Try replacing the cottage cheese with ricotta, and sweet Italian sausage or ground turkey for the ground beef. If using ground turkey, added salt, pepper, garlic, basil, & oregano. To help decrease the calories and fat even further, I used low-fat ingredients (cheeses, etc) and it still tasted great. I also tried different jarred spaghetti sauces and the best one was Paul Newman's Sookarooni. My 2 picky boys even enjoy this meal, which is a testimony in itself!
I've made this twice now and have been asked for the recipe both times. This will be a sure hit in my recipe file. I used half beef and half italian sausage, ricotta cheese instead of cottage and on one occasion didn't have provolone so used monterrey jack. turned out just as good. also used sweet onions and cooked them slowly so the flavor comes out. sooo good! thanks.
A great recipe to throw together & incredibly easy to make as well. I only use ground beef in mine, but that is my personal preference. I also substitute ricotta cheese for the cottage cheese.
This recipe was fantastic! It will be one of my "regulars." I followed this recipe to a "T" and experience no problems whatsoever.
I will never make another ziti recipe EVER. This is absolutely the best. I didn't need to change a thing. Thank you, Seth. Thank you.
I took a shortcut and mixed the meat sauce with the pasta, and switched out the cottage cheese for ricotta which I mixed with the sour cream. This was great, and for once my husband and I BOTH cleaned our plate!
Verry good. I really liked the sauce when it was mixed with the sour cream and cheese. I was worried there might be too much cheese but it was perfect. Excellent receipe!
This is a good baked ziti recipe. My family enjoys it very much. I substitute the provolone cheese with Swiss sometimes. It is still just as good.
Followed it exactly - except used dried rosemary (out at the market) and cut the cottage cheese and sour cream in 1/2. Added a 1/4 c. good red wine to meat sauce. EXCELLENT! My mother is a Ziti fanatic and she said it was hands down, best ever. Will be making this with my son 4 days after trying it the first time! Tradition....
My family LOVE LOVE LOVED, this recipe!!! I actually doubled the sauce so that I could feeze half of it to use for another meal later. Instead of ground beef and pork sausage I used ground turkey and turkey italian sausage (sweet). I also used part skim ricotta instead of cottage cheese. Other than that I cooked it just as suggested and it was SO TASTY!! It was very easy to make and I will definitely be making this again!
This is replacing lasagna at our house! Very yummy. Makes lots and is great for freezing.
Excellent! Recommendations: Use Italian sausage instead of the ground pork. Use 80/20 ground round insted of regular ground beef. Swap out the sliced onions for 3T dried onion flakes and add them to the cooked meat & sauce. Pour off all excess fat from the meat. Blot with top with paper toweling if necessary. After meat is cooked and sauce is added, stir in 1/4 c. chopped fresh flat leaf parsley and set aside. Combine the cheeses and sour cream (reserve 1/4 cup for topping). Fold cheese/sour cream into the pasta. Spoon in the pasta/cheeese mixture into a generously sprayed or buttered baking dish. Spoon meat/sauce mixture over pasta and gently spread to edges. Dot with teaspoonfuls of reserved cheese/sour cream. Bake at 30 till bubbly OR microwave on 50% power for 10-12 minutes till bubbly. Enjoy! This is my go to recipe for pasta bakes or lasagna!
I loved this recipe!! I especially love the combination of italian sausage and ground beef together. NExt time I will probably mix the meat and sauce together with the cheeses instead of layering it in the dish. Otherwise I will definitely be making this again!
Wow! This recipe is really tasty. I didn't have Rosemary so I didn't use it but I stayed true to recipe the rest of the way. My entire family really enjoyed this dish. The best part was it wasn't too rich. This is a keeper!
This ziti didn't know my socks off but it was really, really tasty. We will definitely make it again. The flavor was really good. The rosemary is a great addition to the seasoning. We used ground turkey and turkey sausage. And since I didn't realize that I didn't have ziti in the pantry until it was time to cook, I used penne instead... which turned out fine. It reminded me a lot of a lasagna. I added Italian seasoning since turkey is harder to season than beef. I also used 2 jars of sauce which worked out really well since my husband likes his pasta saucy. This would be great for potluck or party.. it makes a HUGE portion. I have a feeling we will be eating this for lunch for the next 3-4 days! thanks Seth!
I've made this several times, and it is wonderful! I added some oregano, basil, crushed red pepper, extra garlic, 2 whole jars of Mid's sauce, and extra cheeses...using ricotta. Thanks for a great recipe!
I had high hopes for this dish because of all the glowing reviews, but it was even better than I expected! It didn't look like it was all going to fit in the 9x13 dish, but it did; I thought it would last a week with us eating at it, but it didn't! My boyfriend and I ended up having half of it just by ourselves the day we made it, it was so good we didn't want to eat anything else, and then my friend and her boyfriend came over and ate the rest! So we have to make it again today. No regrets though, it's a beautifully simple recipe. I did make some minor changes. I used all ground beef since we didn't have any ground sausage, and I used a very fennel-heavy pasta sauce from Trader Joe's. I used dried rosemary instead of fresh, and it didn't have enough kick so I added some Creole Seasoning, basil, and tarragon, which made it *perfect*. We made a very complicated Spaghetti Bolognese recipe from AllRecipes.com a few days ago (involved about 40 minutes prep and 1.5 hours simmering!), but the meat mixture from this, with just a few minutes prep, is way better.
I have made this several times but keep forgetting to rate it. This is delicious! Thankyou!
I chose this recipe because I had cottage cheese to use up and also had some fresh rosemary. This ziti recipe did not disappoint - the family loved this for dinner tonight.
Loved this dish, made a few additions/changes. I added mushrooms & zucchini in with the onion and cooked it all thoroughly. And instead of just rosemary, I used an italian seasoning blend that had basil, oregano, etc. It doesn't say to do so, but I mixed all the cheese ingredients together (except for the sliced provolone) and made that my single "middle layer". So the bottom layer was half the noodles/meat mixture, then the middle cheese layer, then the other half of the noodles/meat on top. Topped off the dish with the sliced provolone. Yum! Oh, and unless you've got a full family to feed, you'll have leftovers for awhile...this dish will feed a small army!
This is the best Ziti recipe. I added crimini mushrooms and lots of fresh basil to the sauce before adding it to the meat. For the meat, I used sweet Italian turkey sausage and lean ground beef. Instead of pre-made jar sauce, I made my own with a 14oz can of diced tomatoes, a 14oz can of crushed tomatoes, and some tomato paste.
Amazing! Used ricotta and homemade sauce.
I made this for a group of hungry teens. I doubled the recipe and was able to feed 18 teens and most of them were able to have a second helping. This recipe makes a lot as is. This was exactly what I needed. Everyone loved it.
Absolutely delicious! I doubled the meats and ricotta because everyone in my household LOVES them both in abundance. I also followed the suggestions of others to cover with foil for the first 20 minutes, then uncover for the last 10. This is sure to become a regular in my home!
Thank you Seth!! This was my first time making baked ziti and I made it for my Italian boyfriend...I think his words were "wow babe this is incredible--you're such a good little cook!" Now I can bring it to family get togethers so I can show up my domesticated big sis!! Ha! Thank you again!!
This was UNBELIEVALBY GOOD!!! Who needs Lasagna when you can make this? I made it for the "Sopranos" seasons opening night...BIG, BIG HIT with the Italian husband! Awesome leftovers. Thank you
Hands down the best baked ziti recipe I've ever had!! I used a shredded mix of mozzarella and provolone cheese and substituted ricotta (just because I prefer it over cottage cheese) and added a little basil while sauteeing the onions. Everyone devoured this! (And they're picky eaters, believe me) I think the sauce would do good just served over spaghetti too, if you like...it's that good. :):):) Thanks for sharing!
I have made this several times for either personal consumption or for Sunday Football parties and nothing gets left behind. The only changes I make, I add some extra spices to the meat sauce. Such as garlic powder, onion salt and Italian seasoning.
Excellent! I was skeptical with all the hype in the ratings, but it definitely lived up to it. Next time I will use dry rosemary- it wasn't worth buying a bunch of it for only a teaspoon. I also used part-skim dairy where I could.
I love this because it makes a very large portion! Next time, I will divide this into two 9x9 dishes and freeze one to avoid so many leftovers. Would be excellent for company.
WOW, the best! Like other reviewers, I thought the addition of sour cream sounded odd. However, other reviews also said, DON’T leave it out. Reluctantly I added it. Don’t know if this is what made this particular recipe better than others, but from now on; my ziti will always be made with sour cream. I didn’t have pork, so I doubled the ground beef and used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. I mixed all the ingredients together with the exception of the provolone and parmesan cheeses. Poured the mixture into a Pyrex dish and topped with the provolone and parmesan. Baked covered for 15 minutes and uncovered for another 20 minutes. After dinner, my husband stated that he’d be having the leftovers for lunch! I’ve been trying for years to find a ziti recipe that he really likes, success! Thanks SETHALLEN for this simple and lovely recipe!
WOW! This was such a hit with my family! My husband doesn't even like pasta and he had thirds of this. My 6 year old couldn't get enough! Thank you so much!!!!
Delicious!!! My husband and toddler loved as well. The only thing I changed was replacing ricotta for the cottage cheese. I also was generous with the minced fresh rosemary. According to my dh the defining ingredient is the rosemary. Thanks Seth!! This one is making it into our rotation!
very good and easy
We just finished dinner - and wow! I made it (almost) just as written and it was delicious. I'm not sure why so many people are subbing ricotta for the cottage cheese. It tastes great with the cottage cheese, and frankly, ricotta is so much more expensive! I also mixed the cheeses together and stirred the mixture into the pasta, and then just layered twice with the sauce in between and on top. Next time I want to try adding the chopped spinach as another reviewer suggested - that's always a good combination.
This recipe was SOOO good! It was a huge hit at my dinner party. I used ground turkey and spicy pork sausage and it turned out great. I would suggest using the spicy sausage or adding some more spices bc otherwise it turns out a bit bland.
This was delicious! The herbs and sausage additions really made the dish. I didn't have the sliced provolone, sour cream, and cottage cheese, so I used a bit of ricotta and Italian shredded cheese on top. I made a pan for our neighbors, too, and they loved it!
i made this for my boyfriend's birthday. after tasting it, he said it was even better than lasagna, and lasagna is his favorite dish. the only changes i made were adding some italian seasoning to the meat mixture, mixing the sauce with the noodles, and adding a little more parmesan than called for on top. delicious!!!
This was a big hit at my son's birthday party. I used 2 jars of sauce and 1 lb each of the hamburger and sweet italian sausage. I also added a little extra cottage cheese. I will definately make this again, but probably scale it down for a family of 4!
My husband LOVED this. I made a few modifications. I omitted the ground beef and used just over a pound of hot Italian sausage - we like the spicier flavor. I also added sliced mushrooms to the sauce. Also, I subsituted Ricotta for the cottage cheese...and used more mozzarella than called for (I always do!) This is now our favorite Baked Ziti dish.
Great! I would suggest you use more sauce. Very much like lasagna but less work
Great recipe! My kids loved it. Thanks
This recipe is the best! Tastes just like it came from an Italian restaurant, and is just as good when reheated. The only change I made was to use ricotta cheese instead of the cottage cheese. YUM!!!!
My fiance loved it. He said the addition of pork was what really made it stand out. Unfortunately, I didn't have any ground beef, so it was just pork. I used 4 cups of sauce (32 ounce). It was alright, but there could have been more sauce.
I gave this a 4 because I had to add alot to it but over all good recipe. I add lots more seasoning to it, used half sweet and half hot italian sausage only, mixed the pasta and meat together then added sourcream and ricotta cheese mixture which i made with oregeno and basil added to it(don't like cottage) and parm cheese. my husband ate 2 huge serving even my picky 7 year old loved it. Thanks
This has to be the best recipe for ziti that i have ever found!!! I did replace the ground sausage with italian ground sausage. THANK YOU!!!!!!
Tried this recipe for my husband's 40th birthday party, Italian themed. I made it exactly as written and was very pleased. Everyone loved this Baked Ziti.
My picky son loved this, so this recipe is a real winner! It tastes like lasagna, but is much easier to make. The rosemary gives it an interesting flavor, but the next time I make it I will add more spices. This recipe makes enough for 2 meals- I'm freezing the leftovers for another day.
This is incredible! I combined the sour cream, cottage cheese and Parmesan and use my own spaghetti sauce. I covered with foil I had sprayed with Pam. Cooked for one hour removed foil and cooked for twenty additional minutes. Remove from oven and let stand for at least ten minutes before serving.
This is how baked ziti should taste - I get rave reviews every time I make this! Do take the time to chop the fresh herbs - it makes all the difference.
Wow! The sour cream really tops this ziti off perfectly! I used reduced fat sour cream, 1% cottage cheese and part skim mozzarella,ground turkey and turkey sausage (casings removed) to cut back the fat a little. I also did not use rosemary because my grocery store was out of fresh, but I did use extra garlic and it still turned out wonderful! Next time I will try the fresh rosemary as well as adding oregano and basil as many others suggested. Guess my point is don't be afraid to try this if you don't have the rosemary, although I'm sure it makes it more wonderful, It's still so worth it without!
My Italian husband gave it a thumbs up! I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage. Only thing is I will make more sauce for it next time. The sour cream was the "secret ingredient" that makes this dish special. Very good!
Had the adult children over for dinner last night and made this ... everyone LOVED it. Served it with "Classic Tossed Salad" from this site and garlic bread. Awesome meal. One note: the jar of spaghetti sauce is no longer 26 oz. .... it is 23.5 oz. You will need to make the adjustment to get the amount called for in the recipe. With a lb. of pasta, you need the 39 oz. of sauce or it will be too dry.
My new favorite Ziti recipe! It has a great flavor. I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese and added some red pepper flakes for a little heat. Thank you!
This recipe was the absolute best! I stuck to the original recipe and it came out amazing! Thank you for the wonderful dish!
I have used this recipe several times, and every eater has been very impressed. It's fast and easy. I went overboard on the cheese last time though and it came out too greasy, so be careful. I really like the rosemary. A hit with all my friends, there is so much I send them home with leftovers!
We tested out this recipe & decided we loved it. So we made it in our mobile volunteer kitchen for our volunteer construction group of 250 people. It was a hit with all. Towards the end of assembling the pans of ziti we ran out of meat sauce so we used up the cheeses & the cottage/sour cream mix to assemble one last pan. It made the most amazing macaroni & cheese any of us in the kitchen had ever had. Thank you so much for sharing this great recipe.
I liked this dish, but for the amount of meat I thought it had way too much sauce. I will either add more meat and cheese next time or scale back on the sauce.
I made this dish for a dinner party, HUGE success. It made me smile every time someone looked around asking MmMm who made the ziti?!?
Best Ziti I have ever tasted. This will be my go to ziti recipe. I did follow a suggestion of another reviewer and tossed the cooked ziti in the meat sauce and mixed the sour cream and cheese together, then layered.
Made for first time and it was delicious. The noodles were a little dry on bottom. We rate recipes 1-10. This is a 91/2. I made with changes of griller3 reviewer and it was very good. Thanks to all the reviewers, as I always go to their remarks before trying any recipe. I also did not have the red wine as she suggested.......still delicious with changes.
This is one of my new favorites! Definitely not healthy, but much easier and cheesier than most lasagnas!
i really liked this recipe. i didn't use the ground beef (cause i don't eat beef) and doubled the pork instead. i love cottage cheese but could barely detect the presense of it. this recipe makes a ton!! i would make this again if someone asked me to make it, but on my own, i could make something that would taste just as good w/o this recipe.
This was my first time making baked ziti and it turned out awesome! I took it to a party at work and it was gone fast (I even doubled the recipe!). I didn't have fresh rosemary so I added ground italian spices. I think next time I will add some mozzerella cheese in the layers with the provelone to make it more cheesy. I also used ground italian sausage instead of plain pork sausage. It gave it a nice little kick. I will definitely make this one over and over!! Thanks Seth!
