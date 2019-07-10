Vegan Tahini Dressing

A vegan tahini dressing with just 3 ingredients, which you can use almost anywhere! It's delicious as a salad dressing on a simple green salad, or use it in a falafel wrap, or drizzled over roasted vegetables like cauliflower or carrots.

Recipe by dudey

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Mix tahini, lemon juice, and salt in a bowl until smooth and well incorporated. Stir in warm water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to achieve a drizzling consistency. Adjust dressing with more salt or lemon juice as desired.

Cook's Notes:

To make a creamier dressing, you can add 1 to 2 tablespoons of vegan plant-based yogurt.

Using warm water instead of cold or room temperature water ensures the dressing is easier to stir and doesn't solidify.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 5.3g; sodium 108.5mg. Full Nutrition
