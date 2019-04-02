Angel Hair Pasta with Garlic Shrimp and Broccoli

1 of 557

Rating: 4 stars I thought this recipe was GREAT, the 4 star rating was for the few modifications I made. In response to the other reviews I did double the sauce. To cut some fat I used milk but in place of the cream I used fat free evaporated milk (same measurements) I used smart balance in the sauce and butter for the shrimp. In place of just parm. I used a pre-shredded blend in the deli section of parm. romano, and asiago. I love garlic so I added a little extra and went easy on the pepper and hot sauce because I was also serving this to my picky kids. This had a nice kick but wasn't too hot. I used fresh broccoli and pesto (I loved the flavor and I don't think just fresh basil would have had the same affect)Lastly I made the sauce a few hrs. in advance and I think that may have been a good thing as I discovered the flavors had a chance to blend and tasted better after some time. ( another reviewer had mentioned it was good reheated)All in all I was a great hit and will be made again! Helpful (259)

Rating: 5 stars So good, I'm craving more! I followed everything pretty much except I didn't use the pesto, I didn't have any on hand and don't think I missed it. I also at least doubled the garlic amounts as we love our garlic too. I always double the sauce recipes on anything I make since we are all sauce eaters and don't like dry food, and I'm glad I did, it was just enough. Boy, is this ever good and you can change out the shrimp or broccoli for other things very easily as well. This is easy and great enough for entertaining. Helpful (224)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! I used mini penne pasta instead of the angel hair and omitted the pesto and used fresh basil. I also put the broccoli into my pasta water for about 3-4 minutes for time saving. I bought peeled cooked shrimp and sauteed for aprox. 3-5 mins. in the garlic and butter. If you like a lot of sauce, you need to add more of the milk and heavy cream. My kids ate every bite!!! Helpful (146)

Rating: 5 stars When I read the reviews for this recipe I noticed that the people who had problems with it were the ones who fiddled with it, especially with the liquids. There is a reason for the heavy cream, it's a natural thickener. I made this recipe following the directions and using the same ingredients with the excepton of broccoli, I have a husband who will not come to a table with broccoli on it, he calls it B-Coli. The recipe was wonderful and it is a keeper. Thanks for submitting it. Helpful (117)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is absolutely awesome!! The sauce is wonderful creamy and tasty. I used bow-tie pasta fresh broccoli and frozen shrimp. If you use frozen shrimp just heat it with the broccoli for a couple of minutes until it's hot. Only one word of caution. You may want to melt the butter and add the flour over low heat not medium. I burned the first batch of butter and flour because I used medium heat. Helpful (80)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic recipe! The cream sauce is to die for... loved the addition of the pesto. I made this for my son's 18th birthday. Everyone loved it... definitely a recipe that will impress your guests. I did a couple things differently... I doubled the sauce as suggested by another reviewer and used 2% milk (along with the cream) instead of whole milk. Oh and I used only 1 t. of salt just in the sauce... the shrimp didn't need any. Thanks so much Robbie for this great recipe! Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars this was a little time consuming but after tasting the sauce I couldn't believe how good it was and well worth it. I recommend doubling the recipe for the sauce though. I will make again Helpful (39)

Rating: 3 stars This was ok. Use fresh broccoli instead of frozen and cut down on the salt. Helpful (29)