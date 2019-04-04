Easy Fried Chinese Chicken Balls

These pieces of battered chicken are crispy and succulent, and hard to stop eating! They're so good that they will give your local Chinese restaurant a run for their money. Enjoy with rice and sweet and sour sauce.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 341.2mg. Full Nutrition
First attempt; I learned when cooking with oil, start your heat on LOW. I cranked it up way too high thinking I wanted it to bubble before I put the chicken in the pot. Let’s just say my first few pieces came out ummmm....extra crispy. Like not edible type of crispy. I removed the pot from the heat and turned it down a bit. The rest came out fine. Infobit number two: I think the amount of chicken could have been scaled back a bit. Maybe a pound and a half would be sufficient for three or four people. Overall, I was pleased. I wish I would’ve had some sweet and sour sauce but I had to settle for soy and teriyaki baste.
This made perfect chicken balls, that were not too fluffy, and were crispy enough once I got used to how long they needed to be in and how hot the oil needed to be. They were very easy to make, a great comfort food.
This turned out better than most chicken balls we've had at restaurants! Huge hit! I just entered 5 for serving size. It made the adjustments for me! I cut the chicken into 1 1/4" cubes. Deep fried 5 minutes.
Loved the way the chicken turned out. Super light and crunchy. Refrigerated leftovers retained their crisp coating and were just as delicious days later. I found that 1/2 cup of water was not adequate and recipe required adjustment to achieve that "creamy" consistently to evenly and easily coat the chicken. I'll definitely use this recipe again and will also use it for pork.
First attempt; I learned when cooking with oil, start your heat on LOW. I cranked it up way too high thinking I wanted it to bubble before I put the chicken in the pot. Let’s just say my first few pieces came out ummmm....extra crispy. Like not edible type of crispy. I removed the pot from the heat and turned it down a bit. The rest came out fine. Infobit number two: I think the amount of chicken could have been scaled back a bit. Maybe a pound and a half would be sufficient for three or four people. Overall, I was pleased. I wish I would’ve had some sweet and sour sauce but I had to settle for soy and teriyaki baste.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.