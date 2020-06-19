Easy Lemon Curd Pound Cake

This lemon curd cake is very moist and easy to make. I also sometimes bake them in muffin tins to make it easy for a packed lunch or picnic. Keeps well for a few days if wrapped in grease-proof paper and aluminum foil.
Very delicious! The only thing I had to adjust was the bake time- I used a copper loaf pan and the cake was done in about 45-50 minutes. Also I added 1 1/2 cups of fresh blueberries to the batter before baking
Very delicious! The only thing I had to adjust was the bake time- I used a copper loaf pan and the cake was done in about 45-50 minutes. Also I added 1 1/2 cups of fresh blueberries to the batter before baking
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.