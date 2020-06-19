Easy Lemon Curd Pound Cake

This lemon curd cake is very moist and easy to make. I also sometimes bake them in muffin tins to make it easy for a packed lunch or picnic. Keeps well for a few days if wrapped in grease-proof paper and aluminum foil.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a loaf pan with parchment paper.

  • Combine flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and lemon curd in a bowl or food processor. Mix well. Place into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the center of the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean, 60 to 90 minutes.

  • Blend lemon juice, white sugar, and lemon zest together in a bowl while cake is baking.

  • Let cake cool in the pan, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the lemon-sugar topping over the warm cake to let soak. Allow to cool, about 30 minutes. Turn cake out of the pan.

Cook's Notes:

Feel free to substitute margarine for butter, if desired.

This recipe can be used to make cupcakes as well (makes about 16 to 18 cupcakes). Reduce baking time for cupcakes to about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 64.1mg; sodium 195.7mg.
