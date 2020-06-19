Carrot Cream Soup with Ginger

Carrot cream soup takes very little time to make and I love it, especially in winter. You can add herbs as well if you like.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-low heat and cook onions until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in carrots and cook until softened, 3 minutes more. Pour in vegetable broth and bring to a boil. Season with ginger, salt, pepper, and sugar. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer until vegetables are soft and cooked through, about 15 minutes.

  • Puree carrot soup with an immersion blender until smooth. Add heavy cream and heat through. Puree once more quickly with immersion blender, and season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 417.2mg. Full Nutrition
