Filipino Chicken Binakol

This native dish is from the Philippines where coconuts are abundant. The combination of coconut juice and ginger gives it its flavorful and unique taste that me and my family love. [Originally submitted to Allrecipes.asia]

Recipe by Hiraya

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chicken pieces and water in a pot and boil until the water has evaporated, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove chicken pieces from the pot.

  • Heat oil in the same pot and cook onion, ginger, and garlic until softened and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add chicken pieces and tomatoes and cook for about 5 minutes. Stir in coconut meat, coconut water, and bok choy. Simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Season with fish sauce and salt.

Per Serving:
881 calories; protein 30.2g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 72.5g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 418.4mg. Full Nutrition
