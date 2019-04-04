Sinigang na Bangus (Filipino Milkfish in Tamarind Broth)
Servings Per Recipe: 5 Calories: 291.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.2g 47 %
carbohydrates: 38.1g 12 %
dietary fiber: 9.4g 38 %
sugars: 10.3g
fat: 6.8g 10 %
saturated fat: 0.2g 1 %
cholesterol: 47.4mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 1044IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 12.2mg 94 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 47 %
vitamin c: 89.3mg 149 %
folate: 96.3mcg 24 %
calcium: 131.3mg 13 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 101.2mg 36 %
potassium: 1153.7mg 32 %
sodium: 126.2mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 61
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.