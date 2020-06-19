Bok Choy with Vegetables and Garlic Sauce

A wonderful vegetable dish with lots of garlic, bok choy, bell pepper, and carrots. You can serve it as a side or as a main over rice.

Recipe by Janet Mitchell

Recipe Summary
prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients
4

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat peanut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Cook garlic and ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add vegetable broth and water. Cover and cook until garlic and ginger are very soft, about 7 minutes. Stir in bell pepper and carrots and cook for 1 minute. Add bok choy and toss until well coated with liquid. Season with sugar and salt and cook until tender, about 4 minutes more. Drizzle with sesame oil.

Cook's Notes:

You can also use green cabbage instead of bok choy; just increase cooking time to 6 minutes.

If you are not vegetarian, use chicken broth for extra flavor instead of vegetable broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 5.1g; sodium 116.1mg. Full Nutrition
