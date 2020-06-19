Custard Buttercream
Custard buttercream (German buttercream) is a very rich buttercream icing made with the addition of custard. You can change it up by adding different flavors or liquor. This is my basic time-tested recipe for decorating cakes and cupcakes. Makes enough buttercream for one 3 to 4 layer cake or 24 cupcakes.
Cook's Notes:
It is important that custard is completely cooled before using or it will melt the butter. The custard can be made ahead and chilled in the fridge until needed.
This recipe contains quite a bit of butter, for ease of decorating with a pastry bag and to help the piped icing to hold its shape. If you don't intend to create elaborate decorations and just want to simply ice your cake, you can decrease the butter to 1 cup.
If you are using the buttercream to decorate a cake or cupcakes, make sure baked goods are cooled completely to prevent the buttercream from melting. For best results when using a pastry bag, chill the buttercream in bag in the fridge for 1 hour. Chilled buttercream creates better defined shapes when used for cake decorating.