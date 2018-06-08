Pan-Fried Tofu

Learn how to cook tofu in a pan! In this recipe, firm tofu is breaded with nutritional yeast then pan-fried until golden brown. Creates a crispy breading. Great with hash browns and toast for a weekend breakfast, lunch, whatever! My daughter likes to dip this in ketchup. Excellent in a sandwich. For a low-fat version you can also bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) on a nonstick baking sheet for 15 to 20 minutes.
I really like nutritional yeast as a coating for frying. This is a very nice recipe. I ate the tofu slices as is, just with a side of veggies but I think I will definitely use this on a sandwich or in a Buddha bowl. The only issue I had was to get the yeast to stick. It stuck to my fingers more than the tofu at one point. So, next time, I will use the plastic bag method to help get the coating evenly over the tofu. Thank you for the recipe.
