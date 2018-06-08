Pan-Fried Tofu

Learn how to cook tofu in a pan! In this recipe, firm tofu is breaded with nutritional yeast then pan-fried until golden brown. Creates a crispy breading. Great with hash browns and toast for a weekend breakfast, lunch, whatever! My daughter likes to dip this in ketchup. Excellent in a sandwich. For a low-fat version you can also bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) on a nonstick baking sheet for 15 to 20 minutes.

Recipe by KES115

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice tofu into 1/4-inch-thick slabs.

  • Place nutritional yeast on a plate. Mix in garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

  • Roll tofu slices in nutritional yeast mixture until evenly coated.

  • Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over low to medium heat. Add tofu slices; cook until golden brown and crispy, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Cook's Note:

It's important to use firm, not extra-firm, tofu, or else it will the dish will be too dry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 15.4g; sodium 58.6mg. Full Nutrition
