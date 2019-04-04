"Dry" Mexican Noodle Soup (Sopa Seca de Fideos)

Not your traditional soup: the Mexican name of this recipe literally translates as "dry soup" so there is no liquid. Fideo noodles are fried, then stirred into a quick tomato sauce and simmered until noodles absorb it. Serve with grated aged cheese.
This turned out pretty good but needed a LOT more liquid which translates to more seasoning as well. I ended up doubling the bouillon and also adding Mexican oregano. When I realized it was going to need more liquid to get the noodles done, I used a mixture of the tomato puree and chicken broth instead of water. That definitely added to the flavor and I would replace all of the water with it next time. Watch your noodles closely. They do not make any sizzling noises so if you turn your back on them like I did you will end up with some very brown noodles around the edge of the skillet. Overall I think this was a good recipe but one that just needs a little extra than what it calls for.
Pretty good with a little embellishment. I took the suggestion of the previous reviewer and used more tomato puree instead of water, also additional broth (to cook the noodles) and some oregano. I started by sautéing onion and celery after the noodles just to give it a little texture. I have made Sopa de Fideo before in various ways and find it to be tasty and filling. This is a good base recipe and I may try a little chicken or sausage next time, but I will keep it and play around with the ingredients for fun.
