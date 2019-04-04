"Dry" Mexican Noodle Soup (Sopa Seca de Fideos)

Not your traditional soup: the Mexican name of this recipe literally translates as "dry soup" so there is no liquid. Fideo noodles are fried, then stirred into a quick tomato sauce and simmered until noodles absorb it. Serve with grated aged cheese.

Recipe by Josefina Mijares

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add noodles; fry until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. Add onion and garlic to the skillet. Cook and stir until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add tomato puree and bay leaves; cook until heated through, about 3 minutes.

  • Pour tomato mixture carefully into a blender; add water. Cover and hold lid down with a potholder; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Pour back into the skillet; add bouillon and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and add the fried noodles. Cook until the noodles are tender and have absorbed most of the tomato sauce, about 15 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 447.9mg. Full Nutrition
