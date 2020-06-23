Vegan Tortilla Soup

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an authentic Mexican tortilla soup made with only a few basic ingredients: corn tortillas, tomatoes, and guajillo chile in a vegetable stock base. Enjoy this basic vegan recipe that is both easy and delicious. Garnish with baked corn tortilla strips.

By gem

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut 2 tortillas in half and then into 1/8-inch strips. Place in a bowl and toss with avocado oil. Arrange strips in a single layer on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the strips are crisp and light brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside for garnishing.

  • Place guajillo chile in a saucepan with water to cover; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let chile soak in the hot water until soft, at least 10 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; saute until transparent, about 3 minutes. Tear remaining tortilla into pieces and add to the skillet. Cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Add tomatoes; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool, about 5 minutes.

  • Place tomato-tortilla mixture into a blender. Add the soaked guajillo chile and vegetable stock. Blend until smooth. Pour into a saucepan and season with salt. If you prefer a very fine soup, you can strain it into the saucepan. Bring to a boil and let simmer until flavors meld, about 5 minutes. Garnish with baked tortilla strips and avocado slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 30g; sodium 382.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Just Joely
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2018
Loved this so simple but very full of flavor. The crispy tortilla strips really add to the soup. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022