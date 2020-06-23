Easy Mexican Tortilla Soup

This easy Mexican tortilla soup features fried tortilla strips in a tomato-based broth seasoned with pasilla chiles. Delicious served as tradition dictates: with panela cheese and avocado.

By Carlos Campos

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut tortillas in half and slice crosswise into 1/8-inch strips. Place in a bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon oil until fully coated. Arrange tortilla strips in a single layer on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crisp and light brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool.

  • Heat remaining oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add pasilla chiles; cook and stir until light brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer chiles to a plate. Add onion to the saucepan; cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes; cook until soft, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low.

  • Return chiles to the pan; add mint and oregano. Simmer until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Pour in chicken broth, increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil. Add chicken bouillon; reduce heat and simmer until flavors meld, about 10 minutes more. Discard mint and oregano. Garnish with the tortilla strips, avocados, and queso fresco.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 1112.1mg. Full Nutrition
