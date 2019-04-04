Fermented Kosher-Style Dill Pickles

These pickles are delicious! Fermenting veggies at home has never been easy for me but these came out quite well after some fiddling. I got off to a rocky start, though. Read the notes. As written, they were way too salty and I had to work on adjusting the brine. After a week though, they came out very tasty. The brine gets pretty cloudy but reasearch confirmed this is appropriate. I used fresh hot peppers, which didn’t give the heat I wanted. I pierced them and after 2 days they got super spicy. I was happy with the heat, finally. They are a bit too garlicky for me so I will reduce that ingredient in my next batches. They do not stay crunchy. I read that adding a grape leaf (for the tannins) will keep the crunch. I’ll try that next time, too. Thanks for a fun and delicious recipe.