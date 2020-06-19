Indian Chicken Korma in the Slow Cooker

This was good, but oddly I found the spices a little lacking. I even used two jalapeños! I only used one onion, though, as my husband isn't a fan. I didn't pre-cook anything, just threw it all in the crockpot and it turned out a good consistency.
Fresh and complete ingredients would be best but I was limited by my pantry . I followed the directions, but I had to make substitutions . I has no green chilies. This changed the taste significantly. I used 1 teaspoon of mild chili powder instead. I also put a big pinch of sweet curry powder. I had no ginger root, so I used powdered ginger. No cardamom pods, so I used powdered cardamom. I had no nuts to grind, so I didn't add any. I had all the other spices. I used chicken tenders instead of thighs. The chicken turned out tender and juicy. This is a very forgiving recipe. It didn't taste like the korma we get at the Indian restaurant, but it was still delicious. My family voted 5 stars!
