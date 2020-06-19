Indian Chicken Korma in the Slow Cooker

4.3
10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This mild, delicately fragrant curry has a rich creamy sauce that sure to be a winner. Serve with plain boiled rice or warm naan bread. This chicken korma tastes even better reheated on the next day.

Recipe by Smars

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
7 hrs 15 mins
total:
7 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine onions, chile pepper, garlic, and ginger in a blender; blend until smooth. Cut each chicken thigh into 4 pieces.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat and brown chicken pieces in batches until evenly browned on all sides, about 5 minutes per batch. Transfer to a slow cooker.

  • Melt butter in the same skillet over medium heat and add onion mixture once butter has melted. Cook until flavors are well combined, about 3 minutes. Stir in cumin, fennel, cardamom, paprika, turmeric, and cinnamon and cook for 1 minute more. Mix in chicken stock, sugar, and salt; bring to a boil. Pour contents of skillet over chicken in the slow cooker. Cover.

  • Cook on Low until chicken is cooked through and flavors are well combined, about 7 hours. Stir in heavy cream and ground almonds.

Cook's Notes:

You can use ground cashews instead of ground almonds.

You can also cook the korma on High for 3 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 118.5mg; sodium 384.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022