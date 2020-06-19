German Celery Root Salad

Celery root salad (Selleriesalat) is a staple in Germany in winter. You can buy it ready-made in a jar but my mom always made it for us from scratch. If you like, you can add garlic or fresh herbs, but I prefer it plain.

Directions

  • Combine celeriac pieces, water, and 1 tablespoon salt in a saucepan, bring to a boil and cook until celeriac is soft, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain, reserving cooking liquid, and set aside to cool, about 1 hour. Cube celeriac and place in a bowl with onion.

  • Stir together cooled cooking liquid, vinegar, and sugar. Pour over celeriac and onion. Add oil and mix well. Season with salt.

