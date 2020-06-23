Mexican Layered Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great Mexican-style layered casserole. My brother is one of the pickiest eaters I have ever seen, and he loved it. Serve with salsa or sour cream.

By Caleb J. Bowey

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Coat a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.

  • Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Saute beef until no longer pink in the center, 5 to 10 minutes. Add onion and cook until transparent, about 2 minutes more. Add black beans, enchilada sauce, and green chiles. Simmer until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Cover the bottom of the prepared pan with a third the beef mixture. Place several tortillas over the meat to cover. Spread half the sour cream. Add another third the meat mixture, cover with tortillas, and spread remaining sour cream on top. Cover with remaining meat mixture.

  • Top casserole with crushed corn chips and Cheddar cheese, in that order. Sprinkle olives and tomatoes on top of the Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, about 35 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use your favorite shredded cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
546 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 69.1mg; sodium 778.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2022
Made as written except for no tomatoes and topped with picante sauce instead due to the hubs not liking tomatoes. We really enjoyed this and it is one I would make again. You need to let it sit for 20 minutes or so after you pull it out of the oven so that it firms up. Read More
