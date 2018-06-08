Sunday roasts and summer are two of my favorite things. But when it's too hot outside, the last thing you want is a full roast with gravy and all the trimmings. It just seems wrong. It's also far too hot to be in a kitchen for long. Greece is famous for its lamb dishes. So what better way to unwind on a warm summer Sunday afternoon than to create this laid-back, slow-roasted Greek lamb feast served with the perfect sides?
Roast Greek Lamb with Tzatziki, Roasted Vegetables, and Greek Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8 Calories: 663.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 32g 64 %
carbohydrates: 73.9g 24 %
dietary fiber: 12.5g 50 %
sugars: 11.6g
fat: 28.1g 43 %
saturated fat: 10g 50 %
cholesterol: 87.5mg 29 %
vitamin a iu: 1414.4IU 28 %
niacin equivalents: 16.2mg 124 %
vitamin b6: 1.4mg 87 %
vitamin c: 90.2mg 150 %
folate: 123.5mcg 31 %
calcium: 175.7mg 18 %
iron: 5.6mg 31 %
magnesium: 133.9mg 48 %
potassium: 2260.1mg 63 %
sodium: 390.4mg 16 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 52 %
calories from fat: 252.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.