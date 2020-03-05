Instant Pot® Teriyaki Chicken Breast

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cooked from frozen chicken breast. Easy for weekday dinners where you're short on time.

By cyans

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix soy sauce, water, brown sugar, rice wine vinegar, mirin, sake, garlic, and pepper in a bowl to make a sauce.

  • Place chicken in an electric pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Pour sauce over chicken. Close and lock the lid. Select Meat function; set timer for 12 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove lid. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the chicken should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C); if not, cook chicken for another 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Remove chicken from the pot and cut up or shred. Mix with the sauce from the pot.

Cook's Note:

For a thicker sauce, cook for a few minutes using the Saute function.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 2009.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
SEWDREAMS
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2018
Really easy. Was looking for a way to quickly make some chicken for dinner. Did NOT make the teriyaki sauce used a jarred sauce I already had. Chicken was falling apart. The sauce is thin but made a delicious addition to the rice. Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2018
This made an easy quick meal. It could have used a little more flavor and the sauce was very thin even after sauteeing five minutes. Read More
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2021
1.19.21 I didn’t have mirin, so I substituted dry sherry in the sauce which worked well. Love that this goes directly from the freezer into the pot, and in a very short amount of time, you have a tasty main course. Great weeknight meal! I wanted a thicker sauce, so I did a cornstarch slurry on low saute on the Instant Pot® for a couple minutes, then put the chicken back in to infuse the teriyaki flavor for a few minutes. Thanks for sharing your recipe, I’d make this again. Read More
