A simple chicken soup recipe made in an Instant Pot®. I do not add noodles to mine, however, if you wanted to add noodles, I would release pressure after about 10 minutes instead of naturally, add the noodles, and set on Manual for 3 to 5 minutes. I use all organic produce.
to the submitter- you need to contact allrecipes- they have changed your amount on the herbs de provence-- and left out the fact of organic bulbs of garlic are smaller---https://www.allrecipes.com/personal-recipe/64681147/instant-pot-chicken-soup/
No WAY would I use two whole bulbs of garlic. I used two large cloves and that was good enough for me. Used my own homemade chicken stock from roasted chicken carcasses. I also cut back on the Herbes De Provence (1T). I followed the recipe directions, then as suggested by the OP to add the pasta in for 5 minutes after cooking the veggies/chicken.
