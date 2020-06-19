Instant Pot® Chicken Soup

4.4
5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A simple chicken soup recipe made in an Instant Pot®. I do not add noodles to mine, however, if you wanted to add noodles, I would release pressure after about 10 minutes instead of naturally, add the noodles, and set on Manual for 3 to 5 minutes. I use all organic produce.

Recipe by Shelly Exel-Miles

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Add oil, celery, onion, and garlic. Saute until slightly softened, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Mix bone broth, chicken broth, chicken thighs, chicken breasts, carrots, herbes de Provence, broth base, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper, and bay leaves into the pot. Close and lock the lid. Select Low pressure. Set timer for 25 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Remove bay leaves before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 54.6mg; sodium 1190.3mg. Full Nutrition
