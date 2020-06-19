Russian Cabbage and Beet Salad

This salad is irresistible - colorful and delicious! You must keep it under a press overnight (or for 24 hours) and then in the fridge for best results. It tastes much better if you keep it in the fridge for a couple of days before eating.

Recipe by Lenam

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
8 pint jars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cabbage, carrots, beet, and garlic in a large glass bowl.

  • Stir together water, sugar, salt, and pepper in a large saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Stir in vinegar and oil and heat for 30 seconds, but do not boil anymore.

  • Pour hot brine over vegetables and stir to combine. Place a plate on top of the vegetables and weigh down with a bowl of water or a full can of beans. Press at room temperature, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Transfer salad into 8 pint-size jars, seal, and store in the refrigerator.

Cook's Note:

I often make a ginger variation for my husband (he's a big fan). I grate some fresh ginger into each jar in step 4. It gives it a very interesting, aromatic flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 7g; sodium 904.5mg. Full Nutrition
