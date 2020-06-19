Russian Cabbage and Beet Salad

This salad is irresistible - colorful and delicious! You must keep it under a press overnight (or for 24 hours) and then in the fridge for best results. It tastes much better if you keep it in the fridge for a couple of days before eating.
I loved this! It makes a ton, which is great, because it lasts a long time. I have a big ol' sauerkraut crock that I used to let it ferment for the first night, before transferring it into two big containers for the fridge. I used the slicing blade on my Cuisinart for the cabbage and the shredder for the beet and carrot, so it wasn't an overwhelming prep chore, either. It makes about a gallon; we ate it up over the course of a month. Oh--I omitted the vegetable oil. Sometimes I drizzled good olive oil over my portion, sometimes I didn't. The picture is of one last ramekin of salad! Time to make more.
