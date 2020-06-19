Pickled Red Onions

4.9
11 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These pickled red onions are easy to make and a great topping for tacos, salads, etc. Keep refrigerated.

Recipe by itsvince

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pint jar
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan.

  • Stuff onion slices into a pint-size Mason jar. Pour some of the boiling water over the onions. Let rest for 10 seconds. Pour out water through a mesh strainer, keeping onions in the jar. Repeat twice more to cook onions slightly.

  • Measure vinegar into a bowl. Stir in salt and sugar until dissolved. Add peppercorns. Pour vinegar solution over onions. Seal and shake well.

  • Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving so that the flavor develops.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute kosher or pickling salt for the sea salt if preferred.

Substitute cider vinegar for the white wine vinegar if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
15 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 3.5g; sodium 226.4mg. Full Nutrition
