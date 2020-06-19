Pickled Red Onions

I made this a couple of weeks ago. These were good for the first few days then FREAKING INCREDIBLE after that. The color combined with the crispy texture and yummy taste made these a HUGE hit with my family. I am now going to can 6 pint jars of these. HUGE HIT!!
I loved these. Wanted to try a partial batch before committing to a full jar. Wishing I'd have made the full recipe. Easy enough to make more. I used them on pork carnitas. Will be good with so many things!
Easy-peasy and really great! Made these for summer cook-out and they were a real hit! Just made another batch for local family for a Christmas present...I already know they'll enjoy them as they finished off that first batch this past summer!
I wanted a dill-pickled regular onion and couldn't find a recipe anywhere. I made this recipe with regular white onions, and added fresh dill to it. It was AMAZING! I will definitely do it again. Even my skeptical husband it eating them on his bacon cheeseburger pizza!
