A delicious bun-less grilled turkey burger infused with summer peaches, jalapeno, and onions and served over mixed greens with endive, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, and some more peaches. I created this recipe for my blog, Celiac and Allergy Friendly Epicurean by Jackie Ourman, however, it is a fantastic meal for all and does not need to be made gluten free. You can just use regular soy and teriyaki sauces. Toss salad with mustard vinaigrette if you like.
Peachy Turkey Burger over Greens with Endive, Bacon, Avocado, and Gorgonzola
Servings Per Recipe: 4 Calories: 390.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 30.8g 62 %
carbohydrates: 14.1g 5 %
dietary fiber: 8.5g 34 %
sugars: 3.8g
fat: 24.8g 38 %
saturated fat: 6g 30 %
cholesterol: 99.6mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 3895.4IU 78 %
niacin equivalents: 11.6mg 89 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 36 %
vitamin c: 31.8mg 53 %
folate: 274.4mcg 69 %
calcium: 169.6mg 17 %
iron: 3.7mg 21 %
magnesium: 71.4mg 26 %
potassium: 1073.2mg 30 %
sodium: 797.9mg 32 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 26 %
calories from fat: 223.2
