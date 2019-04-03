Peachy Turkey Burger over Greens with Endive, Bacon, Avocado, and Gorgonzola

A delicious bun-less grilled turkey burger infused with summer peaches, jalapeno, and onions and served over mixed greens with endive, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, and some more peaches. I created this recipe for my blog, Celiac and Allergy Friendly Epicurean by Jackie Ourman, however, it is a fantastic meal for all and does not need to be made gluten free. You can just use regular soy and teriyaki sauces. Toss salad with mustard vinaigrette if you like.

Recipe by Jackie Ourman

Recipe Summary

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat canola oil in a skillet over medium heat; add onion, jalapeno, and garlic. Cook until onions are translucent, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

  • Mix the onion mixture, ground turkey, teriyaki sauce, and soy sauce together in a bowl using a fork. Chop half the peach and mix gently into the bowl with the turkey mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Form into 4 patties.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Cook turkey burgers on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 4 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Combine endive and spring mix in a bowl. Top with avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, and bacon. Serve alongside turkey burgers.

Cook's Note:

You can fry the bacon in a skillet, then cook the onion, jalapeno, and garlic in the reserved drippings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 99.6mg; sodium 797.9mg. Full Nutrition
