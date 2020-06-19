Spelt Pancakes

Spelt flour is perfect for pancakes. These fluffy pancakes use 100% spelt flour for a whole grain pancake that makes great breakfast or brunch fare.

Recipe by Lucy

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine milk and lemon juice in a bowl and set aside to sour, about 5 minutes. Add beaten egg and melted butter; stir to combine.

  • Combine spelt flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Stir gently into milk mixture until just combined; batter will be lumpy.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle over medium-high heat. Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the griddle and cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Cook's Note:

You can also use vinegar instead of lemon juice to sour the milk or use 3/4 cup of buttermilk instead. Olive oil can be used instead of melted butter for the batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 57.8mg; sodium 561mg. Full Nutrition
