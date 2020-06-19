Russian Sour Cream Cake

Regular American (and other Western) sour cream does not have enough fat to be used for filling in this cake, even the full fat one, so that’s not correct in the recipe. The sour cream has to be at least 30% fat and most US sour creams are not over 20%. Which is why sour cream didn’t thicken for some reviewers (also, after 20 min the sour cream will completely separate and become too liquid, so you have to be careful not to over beat it). I would suggest substituting creme fraiche instead as it has a high fat content and thickens much better. If you absolutely can’t find creme fraiche, buy regular sour cream (just make sure the contents is just cream and enzymes, NO milk added) and drain over night through a sieve lined with a cheesecloth, that will help thicken the sour cream somewhat. Also, try using powdered sugar instead of regular sugar, as regular sugar will also make sour cream too runny. The beaten sour cream should be the consistency of thick shaving cream—smooth and easily keeping shape.