Russian Sour Cream Cake

4.5
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This easy Russian cake is made with only 3 ingredients and then filled with a delicious cream made of sour cream, sugar, and lemon juice.

Recipe by Oleshka

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Cake:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch springform pan.

  • Combine eggs and 1 cup sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer for 5 minutes until mixture is smooth and thick. Sift 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour on top and carefully mix into the batter using a wooden spoon or a spatula. Pour batter into the prepared springform pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and allow to completely cool on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

  • Combine sour cream, 1 cup sugar, and lemon juice in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer for 10 to 15 minutes until a thick cream forms.

  • Cut cake horizontally into 3 layers. Place bottom layer on a cake platter and spread with a layer of cream filling. Add second layer and spread another layer of filling on top. Finish cake by placing the third layer on top and cover cake from all sides with the remaining cream. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Cook's Notes:

In Russia, smetana is used for this cake, but you can substitute it with full fat sour cream.

You can use some jam for garnish. Place a dollop of jam on top of the cake and, using a knife, move the jam through the cream for a marble effect.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 52.6g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 73.5mg; sodium 42.6mg. Full Nutrition
