Russian Apple Cake

In Russia people use tvorog for the pastry, but you can substitute it with farmer's cheese or even ricotta. It is filled with a delicious apple-sour cream mixture, making a delicious cross between apple cake and pie. A Russian favorite that is well worth trying!

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Ingredients

For the Pastry:
For the Filling:

Directions

  • Combine farmer's cheese, melted butter, and milk in a bowl and stir until smooth.

  • Mix 1 3/4 cups flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, and baking powder in a separate bowl. Add to the ricotta mixture. Mix until pastry dough comes together. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

  • Beat 1/2 cup sugar and eggs together in a bowl using an electric mixer until thickened. Add sour cream, 2 tablespoons flour, and vanilla extract; stir until filling is well combined.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9-inch springform cake pan.

  • Press the chilled pastry into the bottom and sides of the cake pan. Add 1/2 the apples; top with 1/2 of the filling. Repeat layering, ending with the filling.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Remove and let cool in pan.

Cook's Note:

This can also be baked in a deep pie plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 63.1mg; sodium 97.8mg. Full Nutrition
