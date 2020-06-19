Russian Cheese Pancakes (Syrniki)

Syrniki are traditional pancakes from Russia and usually served for breakfast with jam or sour cream. The cheese used to make them is called tvorog, the closest in the US would be farmer's cheese or quark.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.