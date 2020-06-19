Russian Cheese Pancakes (Syrniki)

5
6 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Syrniki are traditional pancakes from Russia and usually served for breakfast with jam or sour cream. The cheese used to make them is called tvorog, the closest in the US would be farmer's cheese or quark.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: AllrecipesPhoto

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 syrniki
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat egg and white sugar together in a bowl until smooth. Whisk in quark cheese, flour, vanilla sugar, and salt. Mix well until dough is thick and sticky.

    Advertisement

  • Divide dough into 5 to 6 portions. Form into balls and coat with some flour. Flatten slightly to form into discs (syrniki).

  • Heat oil in skillet over medium-low heat. Add the syrniki; fry until browned, 5 minutes per side.

Cook's Note:

Substitute quark with tvorog, or farmer's cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 53.2mg; sodium 179.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/12/2022