Sheet Pan Salmon and Bell Pepper Dinner

An easy recipe for a quick dinner for weeknights with salmon, bell peppers, parsley, and lemon that is ready in about 30 minutes. I usually serve it with rice.

Recipe by barbara

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a sheet pan with 2 tablespoons olive oil.

  • Place salmon fillets, red and yellow bell peppers, and onion on the prepared sheet pan.

  • Combine lemon juice, 3 tablespoons olive oil, water, maple syrup, garlic, salt, red pepper flakes, cumin, and parsley in a small bowl. Drizzle 2/3 of the sauce over the ingredients on the sheet pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Serve with lemon slices and remaining sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 920.7mg. Full Nutrition
