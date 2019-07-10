Sheet Pan Salmon and Bell Pepper Dinner
An easy recipe for a quick dinner for weeknights with salmon, bell peppers, parsley, and lemon that is ready in about 30 minutes. I usually serve it with rice.
I didn't have red pepper flakes so used Chipolte spice, used dry parsley flakes, didn't use onion, added zucchini slices. I'm cooking at 9700 ft, altitude, it took about 20 min. Beautiful, will do again, too salty..... maybe the added spice. The zucchini was a great addition.Read More
Sorry but this had almost no flavor at all. Followed recipe exactly but only cooked it for 2o minutes; 25-30 would have made it inedible.Read More
When I make this again, I think I will roast the veggies for about 5 minutes, then add the salmon. The peppers and onions were a little too crunchy for my taste. I used red wine instead of maple syrup for the sauce - very good!
I made it according to the recipe and it was delicious! Really cold leftover on salad for lunch the next day, too.
Easy and tasty
Best salmon dish.
really delicous
Good Salmon recipe! You can add anything you like to this one. I used green bell peppers and onions because I didn't have red or yellow peppers on hand. I omitted the red pepper flakes too because I didn't want it very hot. Will make again!
I didn't change a thing. Recipe is fire, will make it again. Lemon shines through... peppers and onion get flavored by the drizzle. Definitely throwing this recipe into the salmon arsenal.
This came out great - thank you for the recipe. Will make again
Made this tonight! There are lots of little steps but we’ll worth it. I served it on rice. It was really tasty. The only thing I changed was to cut back on the pepper flakes. Glad I did. I will be making this again.
Made it exactly as instructed and wouldn't change a thing!! Thank you for a delicious, easy recipe!
Was good, but a little too vinegary/acidic. Going forward I'll cut the sauce a bit. Otherwise easy, healthy, and fun.
The salmon dish was really light and healthy. It was very easy to make and perfect for a weeknight meal. I added some corn off the cob and some tomatoes, and it was just a perfect summer dish. Would def. make again.
Excellent dish! Did not have yellow peppers so substituted asparagus - YUM! Will make for guests!
My kids and I loved this recipe - it's a total keeper. The only thing I'd do differently is start the veggies in the oven before the fish as my veggies weren't really done when the fish was. But delicious!
