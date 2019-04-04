The Best Classic Beef Stroganoff

No shortcuts here! This is the best beef stroganoff recipe there is! Recipe can be doubled, but don't freeze. Tenderloin can be expensive, so sometimes I opt for a cheaper cut of beef like sirloin, but this recipe is best with tenderloin. Serve over cooked noodles or rice.

Recipe by TriciaB

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix flour, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Pound mixture into the beef. Cut beef into 1/2-inch strips.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add beef; cook until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove meat with a slotted spoon, transfer to a covered container, and refrigerate while you make the gravy; do not wash the pan.

  • Stir water, onion, and garlic into the pan. Cook and stir over medium heat until all of the brown bits have been scraped from the bottom of the pan, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and cream of mushroom soup. Cook until mushrooms are tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Mix beef and gravy in a pot over medium heat until hot but not boiling, about 5 minutes. Add sour cream and serve.

Cook's Notes:

If making gravy at a separate time from the beef, just transfer gravy to a covered container and refrigerate until needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 36.4g; cholesterol 94.9mg; sodium 1030.5mg. Full Nutrition
