One-Pot Ground Beef Stroganoff

This one-pot ground beef stroganoff is creamy and delicious! My family loved the boxed version of ground beef stroganoff, but we have done away with processed foods. I created this out of necessity, and they don't miss the box at all!

By rural chef

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain.

  • Combine cornstarch, salt, parsley, garlic powder, and onion powder in a small bowl.

  • Pour cornstarch mixture, milk, beef stock, and egg noodles into the skillet; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream and Parmesan cheese until just combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
586 calories; protein 34.9g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 143.6mg; sodium 1113.5mg. Full Nutrition
