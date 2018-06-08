This one-pot ground beef stroganoff is creamy and delicious! My family loved the boxed version of ground beef stroganoff, but we have done away with processed foods. I created this out of necessity, and they don't miss the box at all!
This was a big hit! The only things I did differently were I cooked the beef in sautéed onion then added mushrooms. I also added an extra half cup of milk (because that’s what I had left and didn’t want to waste it). Oh, and I added pepper. It fed 4 of us, including two teenage boys and there were no left overs! Simple and tasty, my kind of meal!
I used great hamburger and cooked it until I knew it was soft. It just didn't quite live up to what I expected. Tough and not enjoyable. Will make again, use different meat. Keeping it on my list of 'do it over'. Thank you.
I made this recipe hoping it would be super quick and easy for those nights when everyone's tired and just wants to get dinner out of the way. I was not disappointed. The recipe was super easy, and to my surprise, super good. I liked that it didn't use cream of mushroom soup, because I'd have to make my own. Only thing I added was a couple chopped up mushrooms and more cheese. I also sprinkled cheese on top to make it look fancy. Thanks! I will make it again!
Really good, clean, easy recipe! Wanted to make something other than burgers with the ground beef. Love stroganoff! Tried this recipe for 2 reasons: 1) had all the ingredients :) and 2) not 'processed' ! Yay! I did add dried mushrooms which were tasty, and added extra milk and beef broth as I probably added too many noodles, but otherwise made as directed. Will definitely make again!
After looking at the reviews and using this recipe as a guide, I made the following substitutions: Gound turkey instead of ground beef, Italian Seasoning blend instead of dried parsley (it's what I had on hand), 1 tbsp minced garlic instead of garlic powder 1 med-large chopped onion instead of onion powder Heavy cream instead of milk I sauteed the garlic and onions, then added the meat to that pan, seasoned, used the stock to deglaze and went from there. My husband is very picky and has asked me to make this two more times.
Thank you so much! Sometimes we just don’t have all the ingredients for the traditional recipe. This shows how we can use what’s on hand. Great solution and big time saver! I didn’t have egg noodles but used spaghetti noodles.
I used beef broth instead of stock and reduced the amount of salt a bit. I also used a bit more sour cream and cheese. Great flavor! If I had more time, I would have seasoned the meat with onions and garlic, but the powders are a great time saver!
Even my picky child loved it! I was specifically looking for a recipe that didn't rely on condensed soups - extra points if it also used pantry spices instead of fresh. My one change was to cut the beef to 1/2 pound - the end result was still quite meaty!
We ended grabbing the wrong package of frozen meat in the freezer and used ground turkey instead. And we had no beef stock, and we substituted with chicken broth and a beef bouillon cube. Still turned out amazing!
I was looking for a recipe for making an easy stroganoff without using a can of cream soup, and this recipe did the trick! I made some adjustments in meat , noodle , and spices. Sautéed mushrooms are a great addition.
I like mine thicker so we did what the recipe called for and extra side of cornstarch, flour, and water mixture. I added mushrooms to mine and added extra garlic salt. I probably will do heavy cream instead of milk next time.
The change I made was sweating down garlic, onion and mushrooms prior to cooking the beef then instead of beef stock( didn't have any) I used chicken stock with liquid beef concentrate. It was engulfed by my 2 teenage boys. No box required.
I followed the recipe. I used a box of rotini noodles and they didn't cook quick enough and I added some water as it cooked down. I think the recipe means the frozen egg noodles. It still worked and next time I think I will make it with fresh egg noodles. The whole family liked it and I loved it. Quick and easy with great flavor!
This was amazing. The best beef stroganoff I’ve tasted! Even better than the old Bob Evans dinner before they stopped having it. I’ll make it again definitely and I already shared it with my sister n her family. I definitely recommend this recipe! Thank you! I’ve never found one as good as this recipe!
Very easy! Great for a busy weeknight prep. I added 2 cloves of garlic, pepper, Italian seasoning and only 1 cup of beef broth. I also added another sprinkle of cornstarch after adding the noodles, because I thought the sauce looked a little thin. But it turned out great and my husband liked it.
I will definitely make it again. Didn't have parsley so I just used Italian seasoning. Instead of garlic and onion powder I used dried onion and a cube of crushed garlic. Okay last thing...I used gluten free pasta (Pasta de'oro).
Will definitely make it again! Like rural chef, I am trying to do away with "boxed dinners using ground meat" (you know the ones), but my husband believed that they were the end-all and be-all...emphasis on WERE. I used fresh mushrooms and leeks, dried whole milk powder and water (I had sour cream, but no fresh milk!) And served with Kosher egg noodles and the three vegetable blend of fresh broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Complete in 45 minutes, tasty, fresh and low sodium!
This. Was. Good!! Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. The family loved it and there were NO leftovers. I cleaned the pan and was scraping the scraps up. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
It was very simple and quick to make. I will definitely make again. I used Chickpea Rotini pasta so i needed a little extra beef stock. I also used onions and minced garlic. Next time I will add a little cream of mushroom soup for a little added flavor!
Super easy to make, my boys and daughter loved it. I added a little extra of each seasoning and I also added a season all to the meat while browning added graded parmesan on top delicious. And of course a little extra cheese in the mix??
Loved that it is a quick, easy, one pan meal, but I would add a vegetable or something else to it. I feel like it just need something else . . . will definitely make it again though, just adding a little something.
Substituted powders for 1 onion and 2 cloves of garlic. Added black pepper as well as diced red and orange peppers to ground beef for colour. Used fresh parsley, fresh dill and fresh chives for green colour. Now it's a 5 star!
This was a hit with my family. I made the dish with bison meat instead of ground beef & it came out very well. I forgot to add the parmesan cheese at the end, but nobody noticed & we didn't miss it. This is a great recipe to use mostly pantry ingredients. Personally, I will cut back on the salt next time as I prefer lower sodium in general.
Def a keeper. Like others who had reviewed, I sautéed a little onion and mushrooms before I added the ground beef. I also used rotisserie chicken broth and beef bone broth protein powder. I found the noodles took about 8-10 minutes to cook. Delicious, said my husband. I agree! Wonderful recipe!
So good and so easy! Loved that it was all in one pot! Instead of onion powder, I sauteed an onion, then added sliced mushrooms. When those were almost done, I added ground meat (I used venison.) Then I proceeded as written. I will definitely make this again.
I made this exactly as written the first time and it was delicious! The second time, I added a handful of mushrooms (chopped to sneak past the kids) and a few shakes of dehydrated onion to the ground beef as it cooked and it made it even better. The second time, I didn't have enough egg noodles, so I used elbow pasta and increased the liquid and cook time and it was just as tasty. I don't like making boxed meals, but I loved that version growing up. This has that familiar taste, but is so much more fresh and even better tasting. Definitely a keeper!
