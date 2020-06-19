Cornes de Gazelle (Gazelle Horns)

Cornes de gazelle are crescent-shaped cookies that are filled with a sweet almond-orange blossom filling and are topped with crushed pistachios. They popular all over North Africa in Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco and are also known as tcherek, tcharek, or kaab el ghazal.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
The filling in this recipe has less sugar than usual, because the honey sweetens them further. If you decide to omit the honey, you can add a total of 1 cup of sugar to the filling (or more if you like it extra sweet).
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 12.9mg; sodium 8.5mg. Full Nutrition
I substituted homemade almond meal with store bought to save them, turned out much smoother than in AR video but was good. Will do it again with ready grinder as saves a lot of time. Making in Hong Kong, quite humid here so needed more flour to give dough more integrity and more chill time. First time attempting these had a few hiccups with pastry but other wise was good recipe. We boiled down honey to make it less runny to help keep almond flakes stick.
although slightly labor intensive if doing them alone, they are worth it in flavor and appearance. I found the dough very easy to work with. I let it rest at room temperature and even then, rolling it out and cutting was very easy. I cut out individual rounds using a biscuit cutter. The filling was easy to make and I ground the almonds in my magic bullet into a quite fine grind so there wouldn't be large chunks of almond. This worked very well . the filling was very easy to work with rolling into balls. The only thing I questioned was the oven temperature. I tried them at 325 but it was too low a temp. even at 350, they took longer than 20 minutes but that's ok because they were golden. I did up the orange blossom water out of preference. I would suggest either dipping them in the honey syrup or else dusting them with confectioner's sugar. by themselves, they are not very sweet. This is a lovely cookie and well worth the effort. This is best suited for a group project done production line style for time's sake but I definitely will make these routinely for the holidays.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.