Cornes de Gazelle (Gazelle Horns)

although slightly labor intensive if doing them alone, they are worth it in flavor and appearance. I found the dough very easy to work with. I let it rest at room temperature and even then, rolling it out and cutting was very easy. I cut out individual rounds using a biscuit cutter. The filling was easy to make and I ground the almonds in my magic bullet into a quite fine grind so there wouldn't be large chunks of almond. This worked very well . the filling was very easy to work with rolling into balls. The only thing I questioned was the oven temperature. I tried them at 325 but it was too low a temp. even at 350, they took longer than 20 minutes but that's ok because they were golden. I did up the orange blossom water out of preference. I would suggest either dipping them in the honey syrup or else dusting them with confectioner's sugar. by themselves, they are not very sweet. This is a lovely cookie and well worth the effort. This is best suited for a group project done production line style for time's sake but I definitely will make these routinely for the holidays.