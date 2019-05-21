Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Caramelized Pears

Chicken cooked in a tagine is always meltingly tender. Adding sweet, caramelized pears at the end makes this Moroccan dish irresistible.

Recipe by Natasha Titanov

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 8 mins
total:
1 hr 28 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat 2 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat and cook onions until softened and browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer onions into a tagine. Layer chicken pieces on top of onions.

  • Combine turmeric, cumin, ground coriander, and salt in a small bowl; mix well with remaining 5 tablespoons olive oil. Spread spice mixture onto the chicken pieces. Add cinnamon pieces, bay leaves, ginger, and cilantro. Pour in 1/2 cup of water and cover tagine with a lid.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 50 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a skillet over low heat while chicken is cooking. Add sliced pears and honey and cook, while stirring, until honey has caramelized.

  • Remove tagine from the oven and stir in caramelized pears. Return to the oven and cook for an additional 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use a heavy-bottomed ceramic or cast iron casserole if you don't have a tagine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 32.6g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 36g; cholesterol 109.8mg; sodium 508.7mg. Full Nutrition
