Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Caramelized Pears

I've made this twice now using my clay cooker, not an actual Tagine. And it turned out beautifully delicious! Loved the cilantro as a pot herb, chicken is tender and the dish is very tasty and different. It will be a future favorite. I did not change a thing (except I used 4 skinless chicken thighs both times!)
This was really tasty. I made it in a cast iron dutch oven since I no longer have a tagine. Cooked the onions right in the dutch oven and then put the chicken on top, per the recipe. Served it with couscous-quinoa.
We loved this dish! I used two chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. I didn’t measure the freshly grated ginger, but it was less than called for. It was amazing! My husband was blown away. Also, the pairing with the pear was fantastic! I will make an extra pear next time.
Great recipe!! Very good, family enjoyed it! Used my tangine. Variations due to time available for prep and chicken available in my freezer at the time. I seasoned overnight and I used boneless skinless chicken thighs
Nice flavor; will add to the rotation. I used a Dutch oven to cook it in. Only problems were that I didn't like how watery it was and that the chicken didn't brown at all. Will likely add some more fruit or nuts next time I make it.
mary718
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2022
Delicious. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I also used garam masala instead of the individual spices because I had it on hand and didn't want to buy more spices. Added an extra pear and added all the juices along with the pears and cooked an additional 15 minutes. I made it in my cast iron frying pan and covered with aluminum foil. The chicken came out juicy and tender.
Made it in a cast iron skillet. Phenomenal flavor with the spice combination. Pre-browned the chicken to crisp up the skin in the skillet before putting in the oven. Covered skillet with foil. So tender and yummy!
