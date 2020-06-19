Quesillo (Venezuelan Flan)

This recipe was so good! Very sweet and rich. It was fairly simple, as the hardest part was just melting the sugar. This was my first time making quesillo (I hoped to recreate the classic Venezuelan dessert a friend used to make for me frequently) so I was unsure whether I needed to grease/butter the pan. I poured the melted sugar in the flan mold without greasing the mold and it stayed fairly thick and quickly hardened. This actually was a good thing, as it came out of the mold easily and well coated in the sugar. The recipe suggests baking until set for maybe 15 minutes, however it was closer to 20 or 25 until mine set, so be prepared to check and cook for a little longer. This was a very good recipe and I will definitely be making it again! Thanks for sharing!

Read More