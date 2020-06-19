Quesillo (Venezuelan Flan)

The Venezuelan quesillo recipe, pronounced ke-see-yo, has bounced around our family since as long as I can remember. I frequently get calls asking about my exact recipe. It's not everyday your grandmother asks you how to cook something! I will however warn you: quesillo is not for everyone. I have learned that some people just don't like the texture. To that I can only really say that at least there will be more for the rest of us.
This recipe was so good! Very sweet and rich. It was fairly simple, as the hardest part was just melting the sugar. This was my first time making quesillo (I hoped to recreate the classic Venezuelan dessert a friend used to make for me frequently) so I was unsure whether I needed to grease/butter the pan. I poured the melted sugar in the flan mold without greasing the mold and it stayed fairly thick and quickly hardened. This actually was a good thing, as it came out of the mold easily and well coated in the sugar. The recipe suggests baking until set for maybe 15 minutes, however it was closer to 20 or 25 until mine set, so be prepared to check and cook for a little longer. This was a very good recipe and I will definitely be making it again! Thanks for sharing!
I’ve tried to make flan and failed on more than one occasion. This recipe was easy to follow and delicious. For the sugar I cooked on med-high heat and constantly stirred, and it turned into Carmel in exactly 7-10 min. I didn’t have a flan pan so I used an oven safe pot with an 8in radius and tightly secured the lid with aluminum foil and it worked out perfectly. Will definitely be making again.
