Dad's Lima Bean Soup with Ham Bone

To Tim ~ And those who have had the occasional hard bean problem with the quick soak method. You mentioned that the beans needed the over night soak because the quick boil and simmer method did't get the beans soft enough and some of them were still a bit hard. I have had this problem as well before and I realized that I needed to only bring them to a rapid boil for 1 min making sure there is enough water for the beans to absorb and then some for the soak, you CAN'T add more latter ~ Then remove from heat and cover with a tight lid to soak for 2 hrs There should be plenty of water to drain after the soak . When you get to the part where you want to simmer be sure the liquid is bubbling slowly not boiling and then just check for tenderness every 1/2 hr until done. and that's it ! Believe me I have had the hard bean issue and cooked them for what seemed like forever and they did not soften so I know how frustrating it can be. I hope my advice helps you and never have to deal with the occasional hard bean ever again ~