Dad's Lima Bean Soup with Ham Bone

This was one of my father's favorite dishes, a staple of Depression-era cooking when fresh meat was scarce and soup stretched everything. Simmered until thick, with chunks of ham - even lima-bean-haters enjoy this hearty soup.
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can also soak the beans overnight.
If you don't have a ham bone, you can also use 1/2 pound bacon or salt pork. Add the bacon or pork to the pan over medium heat, and let cook for a few minutes. Add onions and celery and stir-fry for 7 to 10 minutes, until onions are translucent and bacon is cooked.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 710.2mg. Full Nutrition
Step 2 says, Combine ham bone and 8 cups water in a large saucepan. Simmer over medium-low heat until remaining meat falls off the bone, about 2 hours. Remove and discard bone. Use a slotted spoon to transfer meat to a bowl. So what are you supposed to do with the stock. the instructions doesn't say. Are you supposed to retain it and use it in the soup???
Wonderful soup. I have made with dried limas when I have the time. When pressed for time, canned butter beans are also excellent. Ham is wonderful. I have also made with bacon which I cook completely and then freeze so it is available. You can just chop up frozen pre-cooked bacon and throw it right into the soup pot. Since celery, carrots and onions last a long time in the fridge/pantry, this is a go to recipe when the grocery supplies are dwindling. Sometimes I add celery seed, thyme leaves and/or bay leaves. I always add a teaspoon of sugar and a tiny splash of cider vinegar. I usually use half chicken broth and half water.
To Tim ~ And those who have had the occasional hard bean problem with the quick soak method. You mentioned that the beans needed the over night soak because the quick boil and simmer method did't get the beans soft enough and some of them were still a bit hard. I have had this problem as well before and I realized that I needed to only bring them to a rapid boil for 1 min making sure there is enough water for the beans to absorb and then some for the soak, you CAN'T add more latter ~ Then remove from heat and cover with a tight lid to soak for 2 hrs There should be plenty of water to drain after the soak . When you get to the part where you want to simmer be sure the liquid is bubbling slowly not boiling and then just check for tenderness every 1/2 hr until done. and that's it ! Believe me I have had the hard bean issue and cooked them for what seemed like forever and they did not soften so I know how frustrating it can be. I hope my advice helps you and never have to deal with the occasional hard bean ever again ~
It was wonderful, and tasted like how my mom used to make it (can't find that recipe). It was a big hit with my wife and kids. Couldn't find a butcher who had a ham bone - so I used ham hocks and retained the water as the base for the soup and I used the center meat in addition to packaged diced ham. I also added a couple of cooked & crumbled pieces of bacon. The onions and celery were obliterated in the process (in a good way). The lima beans really need an overnight soaking. The boil & simmer method was okay, but some of the beans were a bit hard. But it was still awesome.
The first time I made this, following the recipe, on the stovetop. This time, I made it in my instant pot. I did the quick soak of the beans stovetop. I cooked a smoked ham shank with water and Tbl of BTB for 90 minutes, while beans were soaking. I also sautéed the onions and celery stovetop. I used the basket insert for the shank, so it’d be easier to remove. When done, I picked the meat off the bone (lots), added it back into the pot with my onions, celery, and rinsed beans. I added a bay leaf, a sprig of thyme from the garden, and 1/2t of celery seeds. Cooked for 30 minutes on high pressure, NPR for 10, added the carrots and cooked another 8. I let it NPR for 20+. Fabulous.
My Southern grandmother made this soup for me growing up. The nostalgia points are high. I don’t have her actual recipe but this one seemed to be the closest. And it tastes spot on. It’s just perfect. I use 2 ham hocks and make my broth in the instant pot then transfer it to the stove for the rest. I’m sure I could do the whole thing in the instant pot but cooking it on the stove is like a big hug. This is a simple recipe but since it’s takes about 4 hours I don’t cook it often. It’s such a special treat when I do.
Did not need salt. After boiling the Lima beans and soaking for 1 1/2 hours, I sauted celery onions and garlic added 4 cups water 2 cups chicken stock added 2 meaty ham hocks. Simmered 2 hours added carrots simmered 30 mins. Added 6 oz chicken stock and 3 tsp of chicken boullion. Took meat off ham hocks added it and ham to the soup. Delicious! Just cut out making the ham bone stock.
This was delicious! One of my all time favorite meals and a way to use up that leftover ham. This bought back a childhood memory of moms beans. She made them a bit thicker w not as much broth as she loved them the next day, cold and I love them as well cold. Definitely making these these again and this recipe is a keeper. The only thing I did different was I grated my carrot and used a medium white onion. Also used drippings from the ham when I baked it. Not all of it because it can be salty. Didn’t use any extra salt. Mmmmm so good. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe
It was delious. It was helpful to have the measures. I only used two sticks of celery. All other items like the recipe. Thank you submitting it. 5 stars
My wife and I love the taste of this soup. I didn't have a ham bone so I substituted with 1/2 lb. of bacon. Also, I used chicken stock instead of water. This is the fourth time I made this wonderful soup. Thanks for the recipe, John S.
