Kalbi (Korean Marinated Short Ribs)

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

On my half-day off, I decided to relax by making my favorite Korean meat dish, kalbi (marinated short ribs). Serve with white rice and kimchi. If serving small children (and wanting to prevent a mess), it's best to cut the meat off the bone and slice into bite-sized pieces. The dark marinade can stain clothes, so be careful.

By mykoreaneats

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 28 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
3 pounds ribs
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ribs in a bowl and cover with water; soak until water turns pink, about 1 hour. Drain and rinse in cold water.

  • Combine soy sauce, Asian pear, onion, garlic, and ginger in a food processor. Pulse until smooth.

  • Combine green onions, sesame oil, brown sugar, sesame seeds, honey, and black pepper in a large bowl; mix well. Add ribs and coat thoroughly with the marinade. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Cook ribs on the grill until slightly charred and tender, about 4 minutes per side.

Cook's Notes:

You can use an apple in place of the Asian pear.

If using a stove top, add the short ribs to a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook about 5 minutes on each side or until slightly charred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 55.9mg; sodium 753.1mg. Full Nutrition
