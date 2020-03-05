Dak Bulgogi (Korean Barbeque Chicken)

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

In order to get that single flat steak cut from the chicken thigh, it actually takes some precision and some knife handling skills. But all that peeling, deboning, cutting, and marinating is all worth it. I got the savory sweet flavors that bulgogi marinades are known for but made even better with the tender and juicy thighs that were soaked overnight. Serve this with a bunch of Boston/Bibb lettuce, garnished with scallion strips.

By mykoreaneats

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel skin from chicken thighs and trim off excess fat. Cut each into single flat 'steak,' working around the bone. Save any smaller pieces for cooking as well. Rinse thighs under cold water, removing any film. Place in a large bowl.

  • Pulse soy sauce, apple, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, gochugaru, and ginger together in a food processor until marinade is smooth.

  • Pour marinade into the bowl with the chicken and stir to coat. Pierce the chicken with a skewer for extra absorption, if desired. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate, 6 to 12 hours.

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat. Remove chicken from the marinade and add to the skillet. Cook and stir until no longer pink in the center, 15 to 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Transfer thighs to a serving plate and garnish with sesame seeds.

Cook's Notes:

Use pear in place of apple, if preferred.

If there is extra marinade, add near the end of cooking to give the thighs extra flavor. Do not add until the very end, otherwise it will burn/char the thighs because of the sugars in the marinade.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 40.5g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 141.4mg; sodium 1939.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Donna J. Wharran
Rating: 4 stars
05/02/2019
Used less spice to adjust for my family was amazing! Read More

Most helpful critical review

Kevin
Rating: 3 stars
12/24/2018
Very juicy but maybe could use more sugar or apple. Read More
Reviews:
Lois D Davis
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2019
I served the chicken on a bed of spinach with carrots cooked in the same sauce and with sweet potato noodles sprinkled with sesame oil. I was lazy and tossed it with partially cooked carrots and put them in a baking dish. The flavors were excellent. I was looking for something like hoisin sauce. I could have increased the sugar but decided to enjoy it as it was. It also looked very professionally plated if i do say so myself. I was looking forward to seconds but my large dog snitched my plate off of the table. I will definately make it again and share it. Read More
