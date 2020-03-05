Dak Bulgogi (Korean Barbeque Chicken)

Rating: 5 stars

I served the chicken on a bed of spinach with carrots cooked in the same sauce and with sweet potato noodles sprinkled with sesame oil. I was lazy and tossed it with partially cooked carrots and put them in a baking dish. The flavors were excellent. I was looking for something like hoisin sauce. I could have increased the sugar but decided to enjoy it as it was. It also looked very professionally plated if i do say so myself. I was looking forward to seconds but my large dog snitched my plate off of the table. I will definately make it again and share it.