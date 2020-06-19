Beef Bulgogi with Dipping Sauce

Beef bulgogi with dipping sauce is a classic Korean barbeque dish that will knock your chopsticks off! Serve it over rice.

Recipe by Derek Crook

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 pounds beef bulgogi
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dipping sauce:

Directions

  • Mix 1/4 cup soy sauce, green onions, 3 tablespoons sugar, vegetable oil, garlic, sesame oil, and 1 teaspoon sesame seeds together in a bowl. Add beef to the marinade. Let sit until flavors are well absorbed, at least 30 minutes.

  • Prepare dipping sauce: Mix 6 tablespoons soy sauce, vinegar, 2 teaspoons sesame seeds, ginger root, paprika, cayenne pepper, and 1 pinch sugar together in a separate bowl.

  • Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef until firm and lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with dipping sauce.

Cook's Note:

The longer the beef is marinated, the better. You can also grill or pan-fry this dish.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade and dipping sauce ingredients. The actual amount of marinade and dipping sauce consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 42.7g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 98mg; sodium 2339.3mg. Full Nutrition
